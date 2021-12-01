Chattanooga Fire Department Fights Commercial Fire On Sidney Street Wednesday Morning

The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a commercial fire on Sidney Street Wednesday morning.

Several Blue Shift companies were called to 2660 Sidney Street at 8:50 a.m. and found smoke showing from the structure on arrival.

The business melts scrap metal and pours it to make brake drums. That produces smoke and they have a dust collection process that keeps smoke from venting to the atmosphere.

Hundreds of bags are filled with iron oxide that trap smoke and something got into the exhaust on one of those bags and caught dust on fire inside the filter.

Firefighters used a hand line from the bucket on Ladder 1 to cool it down and then the master stream on Ladder 1 to put water on it. Crews were there for some time putting water on the smoldering material to make sure everything was fully extinguished.

There were no injuries.

Squad 1, Ladder 1, Quint 14, Quint 1, Squad 20, Ladder 5, Engine 9, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 responded.



