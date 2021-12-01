 Wednesday, December 1, 2021 65.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has 37 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,171 New Cases

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 37 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,748.

There are 1,171 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,286,391 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 89,567, which is an increase of 120 since Tuesday. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 8,593 cases, up 6; 97 deaths; 316 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 3,733 cases, up 7; 91 deaths, up 1; 258 hospitalizations, up 1

Dade County: 1,854 cases, up 4; 18 deaths; 70 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,814 cases, up 13; 123 deaths; 372 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 19,485, up 25; 325 deaths, up 1; 954 hospitalizations


You can win a set of two of the books in the four-volume Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. There will be ... (click for more)

Vince Dean, Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerk, announced that his office is making it more convenient to get eligible cases expunged. Beginning Jan. 3, 2022, citizens of Hamilton County can



You can win a set of two of the books in the four-volume Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. There will be 10 winners of Chattanooga in Old Photos and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. To enter, just email news@chattanoogan.com with note: Books Contest. Chattanooga in Old Photos includes

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 37 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,748. There are 1,171 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,286,391 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 89,567, which is an increase of 120 since Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County:

In Praise Of EV - And Response (2)

Roy, sometimes I think I envy your uncanny ability to compartmentalize, draw bright lines and to simply conclude that thing one is good and thing two is bad. No electric vehicle for you. In Roy’s universe: Batteries are bad. Gasoline is good. My 30+ years of practicing environmental law and addressing legacy environmental impacts have proved otherwise. As the Eagles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My December Garden

There is one remaining bright red rose still hanging as I take my monthly walk through the garden in search of orchids and onions to hand out in the Season of Giving. The winter rye grass is mighty fine looking and once again the water table is above average. Those who feed the birds should remember to make sure they have water in the bird bath. So here we go … AN ORCHID to Siskin ... (click for more)

Mocs Have Big 2nd Half To Win At Tennessee Tech

The UTC Mocs had a big second-half comeback to defeat Tennessee Tech on the road on Tuesday night. Chattanooga trailed at the half, but ended up winning 82-65. Tennessee Tech started with a 10-2 run and led by as much as 13 points at 28-15 with 8:32 to play in the first half. The Mocs closed the gap towards the end of the first period, hitting a bucket with under five seconds ... (click for more)

Chandler Ties Steals Record As Vols Top Presbyterian, 86-44

Kennedy Chandler tied a program record with seven steals as No. 13 Tennessee downed Presbyterian, 86-44, Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. In another record-book highlight, sophomore Justin Powell became only the ninth Vol in program history to shoot 100 percent from 3-point range when firing at least five attempts. Tennessee (5-1) was propelled by 14-of-27 (.519) ... (click for more)


