Georgia Has 37 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,171 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 37 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,748.

There are 1,171 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,286,391 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 89,567, which is an increase of 120 since Tuesday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,593 cases, up 6; 97 deaths; 316 hospitalizations, up 1



Chattooga County: 3,733 cases, up 7; 91 deaths, up 1; 258 hospitalizations, up 1



Dade County: 1,854 cases, up 4; 18 deaths; 70 hospitalizations



Walker County: 9,814 cases, up 13; 123 deaths; 372 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 19,485, up 25; 325 deaths, up 1; 954 hospitalizations