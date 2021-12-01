Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 81 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Wednesday and 81 new positive cases, down from 128 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 65,614. The death total is 680 people.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 66 in Hamilton County - down from 68 on Tuesday. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 22 Hamilton County inpatients and 21 patients are in ICU - up from 20 on Tuesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 64,224, which is 98 percent. There are 710 active cases, up from 701 on Tuesday.