Two people from Chattanooga have died in a single-vehicle crash on I-24 in Coffee County.

They were identified as Cornelia Pollard, 33, and Carlos Boykin, 54.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Ms. Pollard was driving a 2021 Hyundai Sonata just before 11 p.m.

She was driving in the left lane going east when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a bridge pier.

Both the driver and passenger were dead at the scene.

The funeral arrangements for Mr. Boykin are being handled by Taylor Funeral Home.