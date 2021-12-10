 Friday, December 10, 2021 51.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

UTC Instructor Who Is Top Expert On Polyamory Taking Students On Sex-Themed Amsterdam Study Trip

Friday, December 10, 2021

A UTC instructor who is considered the top expert on polyamory in the U.S. is leading a group of students on a tour of Amsterdam that will include a visit to the Red Light District and the Museum of Sex.

Polyamory is "the practice of engaging in multiple romantic (and typically sexual) relationships, with the consent of all the people involved."

Dr. Elisabeth Sheff, who is the author of a blog called The Polyamorists Next Door, said the trip deals with "cross-cultural social construction of sexualities."

Learning outcomes include

- Learning theories of social construction, intersectionality and culture

- Understanding the social construction of sexualities in the United States

- Broadening that understanding of sexualities and culture by comparing it with the social construction of sexualities in Amsterdam

Guest lecturers will include a law enforcement official, a public health official and a sex worker.

Scholarships are available for the trip next May 15-22.

Also on the sex front at UTC, the student newspaper The Echo said some students are earning hundreds of dollars a week by taking part in "pornography, working phone lines, dancing, or becoming a sugar baby."

One female student said she made several hundred dollars in a few days selling feet pictures to men online. She said she now makes $500 per week "selling pictures, videos, and participating in video chats with a wide variety of people, typically men, on the Internet." 

Another female student said she used the site Seeking Arrangements that connects young women with rich older men and women. She said she "was flown to New York by an older man, who provided her with roundtrip airfare, an apartment, and spending money for the week."   

  

Dr. Elisabeth Sheff
Dr. Elisabeth Sheff

December 10, 2021

Police Blotter: Repeat Walmart Thief Takes Chicken Sandwich; Woman Blackmailed On Her Facebook Account With Explicit Pictures

December 10, 2021

South Pittsburg Man Caught With Catalytic Converters At Scene Of Prior Burglary

December 10, 2021

2 Men Allegedly Breaking Into House Are Beaten Up By Neighbors


A shoplifting was reported at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. A loss prevention employee told police that a man and a woman entered the store and selected multiple items. She said they went ... (click for more)

Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday at 3755 Pilot Point. Police said the pickup seen on a security camera matched a vehicle involved in a burglary a week before. ... (click for more)

Police said two men caught with catalytic converters and burglary tools were beat up by neighbors who saw them breaking into a house. James Maclaughlin, 38, and Fred Michael McLain, 33, were ... (click for more)



