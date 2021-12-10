Longtime Boyd Buchanan Head Of School Dr. Jill Hartness Takes New Position

Dr. Jill Clevenger Hartness has been named Chief Advancement Officer for the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities (CCCU), effective February 2022. Dr. Hartness is known as a decisive and vibrant leader with a mature and deep Christian faith who comes from a strong legacy of successful leadership, it was stated. As Head of School at the Boyd Buchanan School (BBS) she secured the first multi-million-dollar gift in the school’s history.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr.

CCCU President Shirley V. Hoogstra

Hartness whose extensive leadership exemplifies faith and learning, spiritual formation of students, and a global witness to Christ’s love,” said. “Dr. Hartness’ track record at Boyd Buchanan School is a natural foundation for her work in Christian higher education. We look forward to her joining the senior leadership team where she will bring her voice and expertise to the overall organizational leadership of the CCCU as we work to fund the ever-increasing role for Christian higher education in the public square.”

Joining the leading national organization that represents Christian higher education in the United States, Dr. Hartness will support CCCU President Shirley V. Hoogstra and the existing development team to lead a strategy to raise the CCCU profile, widen the circle of foundations and friends who love the mission of the CCCU and expand fundraising overall. In her role she will advocate for Christian higher education and religious liberty, proclaim the good work of over 185 institutions around the world and develop the key leaders who serve over 500,000 students annually in the U.S. and abroad.

“As a product of Christian education, I am excited for the opportunity to work with the CCCU. God has put a call on my heart to use the skills with which I’ve been equipped to further the cause of Christ in this arena,” said incoming Chief Advancement Officer Dr. Hartness. “I believe in Christian education and the mission of the CCCU and look forward to advocating for and advancing the CCCU, supporting the vision and agenda of President Hoogstra, and building relationships that support our member institutions around common goals and a shared mission of promoting and protecting Christian higher education.”

Dr. Hartness comes to the CCCU after serving 10 years as the Head of School at Boyd Buchanan School, a co-educational private Christian school with 140 employees and 1100+ students, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee. As an educational leader she will amplify the natural nexus point of K-12 Christian schools with Christian higher education. Dr. Hartness serves as the Board Chair of the National Christian School Association, on the Board of Directors for the Tennessee Association of Independent Schools, on the Synovus Advisory Board, and the Board of Bible in the Schools. Dr. Hartness is also an accreditation chair for the Southern Association of Independent Schools and a 2017 graduate of Leadership Chattanooga.

“Under Dr. Hartness’ leadership, we have seen so many milestones at BBS, including foundational major gifts and the development of a strong leadership team through her efforts,” said Dr. Jason Robertson, chair of the Board of Trustees at the Boyd Buchanan School. “Dr. Hartness has been a vital presence in our school community and a part of the fabric of Boyd Buchanan; while she will be greatly missed, we look forward to seeing her talents highlighted in the essential work of Christian higher education.”

Dr. Hartness is a Chattanooga native. She holds degrees from Lipscomb University, the University of Tennessee, and Abilene Christian University as well as a certification in Conflict Management and residency in Mediation. She served as a Boyd Buchanan School Trustee for five years, an officer of the board for three years and was honored as the Boyd Buchanan School Distinguished Alumnus of 2010. She and her husband Jeb have two children, Grayson and May.