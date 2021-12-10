 Friday, December 10, 2021 54.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Longtime Boyd Buchanan Head Of School Dr. Jill Hartness Takes New Position

Friday, December 10, 2021
Dr. Jill Hartness
Dr. Jill Hartness

Dr. Jill Clevenger Hartness has been named Chief Advancement Officer for the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities (CCCU), effective February 2022. Dr. Hartness is known as a decisive and vibrant leader with a mature and deep Christian faith who comes from a strong legacy of successful leadership, it was stated. As Head of School at the Boyd Buchanan School (BBS) she secured the first multi-million-dollar gift in the school’s history.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr.

Hartness whose extensive leadership exemplifies faith and learning, spiritual formation of students, and a global witness to Christ’s love,” said CCCU President Shirley V. Hoogstra. “Dr. Hartness’ track record at Boyd Buchanan School is a natural foundation for her work in Christian higher education. We look forward to her joining the senior leadership team where she will bring her voice and expertise to the overall organizational leadership of the CCCU as we work to fund the ever-increasing role for Christian higher education in the public square.”

Joining the leading national organization that represents Christian higher education in the United States, Dr. Hartness will support CCCU President Shirley V. Hoogstra and the existing development team to lead a strategy to raise the CCCU profile, widen the circle of foundations and friends who love the mission of the CCCU and expand fundraising overall. In her role she will advocate for Christian higher education and religious liberty, proclaim the good work of over 185 institutions around the world and develop the key leaders who serve over 500,000 students annually in the U.S. and abroad.

“As a product of Christian education, I am excited for the opportunity to work with the CCCU. God has put a call on my heart to use the skills with which I’ve been equipped to further the cause of Christ in this arena,” said incoming Chief Advancement Officer Dr. Hartness. “I believe in Christian education and the mission of the CCCU and look forward to advocating for and advancing the CCCU, supporting the vision and agenda of President Hoogstra, and building relationships that support our member institutions around common goals and a shared mission of promoting and protecting Christian higher education.”

Dr. Hartness comes to the CCCU after serving 10 years as the Head of School at Boyd Buchanan School, a co-educational private Christian school with 140 employees and 1100+ students, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee.  As an educational leader she will amplify the natural nexus point of K-12 Christian schools with Christian higher education. Dr. Hartness serves as the Board Chair of the National Christian School Association, on the Board of Directors for the Tennessee Association of Independent Schools, on the Synovus Advisory Board, and the Board of Bible in the Schools. Dr. Hartness is also an accreditation chair for the Southern Association of Independent Schools and a 2017 graduate of Leadership Chattanooga.

“Under Dr. Hartness’ leadership, we have seen so many milestones at BBS, including foundational major gifts and the development of a strong leadership team through her efforts,” said Dr. Jason Robertson, chair of the Board of Trustees at the Boyd Buchanan School. “Dr. Hartness has been a vital presence in our school community and a part of the fabric of Boyd Buchanan; while she will be greatly missed, we look forward to seeing her talents highlighted in the essential work of Christian higher education.”

Dr. Hartness is a Chattanooga native. She holds degrees from Lipscomb University, the University of Tennessee, and Abilene Christian University as well as a certification in Conflict Management and residency in Mediation. She served as a Boyd Buchanan School Trustee for five years, an officer of the board for three years and was honored as the Boyd Buchanan School Distinguished Alumnus of 2010. She and her husband Jeb have two children, Grayson and May.


December 10, 2021

Police Blotter: Repeat Walmart Thief Takes Chicken Sandwich; Woman Blackmailed On Her Facebook Account With Explicit Pictures

December 10, 2021

Grand Jurors Have Different Opinions On No Billing Marijuana Cases

December 10, 2021

AG Slatery Joins Bipartisan Coalition Challenging Efforts To Weaken Laws Against Human Trafficking And Sex Crimes


A shoplifting was reported at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. A loss prevention employee told police that a man and a woman entered the store and selected multiple items. She said they went ... (click for more)

Members of the Hamilton County Regular Grand Jury said they had varying opinions on the state's position of often no billing marijuana cases. Grand jurors said they were told "that the cost ... (click for more)

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III is among a bipartisan coalition of 36 attorneys general urging the American Law Institute (ALI) to reject proposed changes to Section 213 of ... (click for more)



Opinion

UTC Student Sex Workers, Morality, And The Echo

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's tuition is so high that students are turning to sex work in order to make ends meet. At least, this is the message conveyed in the UTC newspaper. A recent article titled, “The Secret Life of the College Sex Worker” written by a staff writer at the UTC Echo explains how some students are becoming sugar babies, amateur porn actors, and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Story Of ‘Cog’

In 1998 Honda sales in Europe were sagging and Nissan overtook Honda behind the Japanese leader Toyota. According to Wikipedia, an ad agency proposed a new advertising strategy based on Honda’s Japanese motto “Yume No Chikara” (Power of Dreams) to kick off the seventh generation Honda Accord. What they created became the most downloaded ad in Internet history. The ad’s working ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Puckett Pouring In The Buckets For Lady Vols

Sara Puckett’s past is catching up with her and it’s a good thing for both her and Tennessee. The Lady Vols freshman said her high school coach in Muscle Shoals, Ala., randomly referred to her as “Buckets.” UT women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper was more intentional with the reference following last Sunday’s 64-58 comeback victory at Virginia Tech. Puckett scored three consecutive ... (click for more)

#13 Tennessee Takes On UNC Greensboro On Saturday

The 13th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team returns home Saturday, taking on UNC Greensboro at 4:30 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Fans can catch Saturday's game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analysis) will have ... (click for more)


