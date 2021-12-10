 Friday, December 10, 2021 54.0°F   light drizzle fog/mist   Light Drizzle Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Georgia Has 24 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,607 New Cases

Friday, December 10, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 24 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,940.

There are 1,607 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 1,295,855 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 90,611, which is an increase of 126 since Thursday. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 8,672 cases, up 11; 98 deaths; 323 hospitalizations, up 2

Chattooga County: 3,765 cases, up 3; 91 deaths; 258 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,878 cases, up 3; 18 deaths; 72 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,948 cases, up 22; 128 deaths, up 1; 387 hospitalizations, up 4

Whitfield County: 19,618, up 18; 326 deaths; 964 hospitalizations


December 10, 2021

Police Blotter: Repeat Walmart Thief Takes Chicken Sandwich; Woman Blackmailed On Her Facebook Account With Explicit Pictures

December 10, 2021

PHOTOS: Center For Creative Arts Students Perform At The County Courthouse

December 10, 2021

Mayor Kelly Says Focus Will Be On Early Childhood Learning And Fixing The “Two Chattanoogas”


A shoplifting was reported at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. A loss prevention employee told police that a man and a woman entered the store and selected multiple items. She said they went ... (click for more)

Center for Creative Arts (CCA) students provide Christmas music at the County Courthouse (click for more)

Mayor Tim Kelly presented his plan “One Chattanooga” at the Civitan Club meeting Friday morning. He said there are seven key strategies in his plan including early childhood learning, infrastructure, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Repeat Walmart Thief Takes Chicken Sandwich; Woman Blackmailed On Her Facebook Account With Explicit Pictures

A shoplifting was reported at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. A loss prevention employee told police that a man and a woman entered the store and selected multiple items. She said they went to the self-checkout and scanned multiple items, but did not pay for a chicken sandwich. She said she attempted to stop them after they passed all points of sale, but they would not cooperate ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Center For Creative Arts Students Perform At The County Courthouse

Center for Creative Arts (CCA) students provide Christmas music at the County Courthouse (click for more)

Opinion

UTC Student Sex Workers, Morality, And The Echo

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's tuition is so high that students are turning to sex work in order to make ends meet. At least, this is the message conveyed in the UTC newspaper. A recent article titled, “The Secret Life of the College Sex Worker” written by a staff writer at the UTC Echo explains how some students are becoming sugar babies, amateur porn actors, and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Story Of ‘Cog’

In 1998 Honda sales in Europe were sagging and Nissan overtook Honda behind the Japanese leader Toyota. According to Wikipedia, an ad agency proposed a new advertising strategy based on Honda’s Japanese motto “Yume No Chikara” (Power of Dreams) to kick off the seventh generation Honda Accord. What they created became the most downloaded ad in Internet history. The ad’s working ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Puckett Pouring In The Buckets For Lady Vols

Sara Puckett’s past is catching up with her and it’s a good thing for both her and Tennessee. The Lady Vols freshman said her high school coach in Muscle Shoals, Ala., randomly referred to her as “Buckets.” UT women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper was more intentional with the reference following last Sunday’s 64-58 comeback victory at Virginia Tech. Puckett scored three consecutive ... (click for more)

#13 Tennessee Takes On UNC Greensboro On Saturday

The 13th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team returns home Saturday, taking on UNC Greensboro at 4:30 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Fans can catch Saturday's game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analysis) will have ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors