Georgia Has 24 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,607 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 24 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,940.

There are 1,607 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 1,295,855 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 90,611, which is an increase of 126 since Thursday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,672 cases, up 11; 98 deaths; 323 hospitalizations, up 2



Chattooga County: 3,765 cases, up 3; 91 deaths; 258 hospitalizations



Dade County: 1,878 cases, up 3; 18 deaths; 72 hospitalizations



Walker County: 9,948 cases, up 22; 128 deaths, up 1; 387 hospitalizations, up 4



Whitfield County: 19,618, up 18; 326 deaths; 964 hospitalizations