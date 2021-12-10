 Friday, December 10, 2021 54.0°F   light drizzle fog/mist   Light Drizzle Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Mayor Kelly Says Focus Will Be On Early Childhood Learning And Fixing The “Two Chattanoogas”

Friday, December 10, 2021 - by Thea Marshall

Mayor Tim Kelly presented his plan “One Chattanooga” at the Civitan Club meeting Friday morning. He said there are seven key strategies in his plan including early childhood learning, infrastructure, public health, and building a competitive regional economy. He said he wants to repair the “two Chattanoogas” referring to his idea that Chattanooga is “segregated economically, culturally and otherwise.” 

Mayor Kelly told the Civitans early childhood learning is the most urgent item to work on despite not being able to see real results until years after his term.

He said he has spent time nationally and locally discussing K-12 and the people who need this the most, ironically, cannot afford it. He also said it is critical that they find a way to create and fund a proper early childhood education with help from the federal government. 

“If I’m thinking about what would produce the best Chattanooga in 20 years from now, this would it,” Mayor Kelly said. “If you get this wrong, all the money in the world would not be able to fix it.” 

He expressed his urgent concern for this matter by stating only 40 percent of children going into kindergarten in this area know shapes, colors, and letters. 

“You wonder why we have problems with public safety or people that are unemployable, that's why,” he stated.  

Mayor Kelly said building a competitive regional economy is also high on his list of priorities. He said many of today's high paying jobs are related to digital and creative economies that are mostly located in larger metros. He said Chattanooga’s jobs are growing; however, Nashville and Atlanta are “leaving us in the dust.” Mayor Kelly said he plans to fix this issue by working closely with the Chamber of Commerce to see what can be done better. 

“A lot of midsize cities in America run the risk of sliding into economic irrelevance,” said Mayor Kelly. “That frankly, unattended, is the way things are going for Chattanooga.” 

He went on to say Chattanooga is fortunate in terms of quality of life and natural environment and those are the things to lean on and leverage in order to create jobs. 

A Civitan member asked if he could reach these goals without raising tax dollars. Mayor Kelly said they are getting a good bit of money from the federal government, more specifically for infrastructure, and taxes will not need to be raised. He said the infrastructure bill will massively help with those goals.



December 10, 2021

Police Blotter: Repeat Walmart Thief Takes Chicken Sandwich; Woman Blackmailed On Her Facebook Account With Explicit Pictures

December 10, 2021

PHOTOS: Center For Creative Arts Students Perform At The County Courthouse

December 10, 2021

Mayor Kelly Says Focus Will Be On Early Childhood Learning And Fixing The “Two Chattanoogas”


A shoplifting was reported at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. A loss prevention employee told police that a man and a woman entered the store and selected multiple items. She said they went ... (click for more)

Center for Creative Arts (CCA) students provide Christmas music at the County Courthouse (click for more)

Mayor Tim Kelly presented his plan “One Chattanooga” at the Civitan Club meeting Friday morning. He said there are seven key strategies in his plan including early childhood learning, infrastructure, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Repeat Walmart Thief Takes Chicken Sandwich; Woman Blackmailed On Her Facebook Account With Explicit Pictures

A shoplifting was reported at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. A loss prevention employee told police that a man and a woman entered the store and selected multiple items. She said they went to the self-checkout and scanned multiple items, but did not pay for a chicken sandwich. She said she attempted to stop them after they passed all points of sale, but they would not cooperate ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Center For Creative Arts Students Perform At The County Courthouse

Center for Creative Arts (CCA) students provide Christmas music at the County Courthouse (click for more)

Opinion

UTC Student Sex Workers, Morality, And The Echo

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's tuition is so high that students are turning to sex work in order to make ends meet. At least, this is the message conveyed in the UTC newspaper. A recent article titled, “The Secret Life of the College Sex Worker” written by a staff writer at the UTC Echo explains how some students are becoming sugar babies, amateur porn actors, and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Story Of ‘Cog’

In 1998 Honda sales in Europe were sagging and Nissan overtook Honda behind the Japanese leader Toyota. According to Wikipedia, an ad agency proposed a new advertising strategy based on Honda’s Japanese motto “Yume No Chikara” (Power of Dreams) to kick off the seventh generation Honda Accord. What they created became the most downloaded ad in Internet history. The ad’s working ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Puckett Pouring In The Buckets For Lady Vols

Sara Puckett’s past is catching up with her and it’s a good thing for both her and Tennessee. The Lady Vols freshman said her high school coach in Muscle Shoals, Ala., randomly referred to her as “Buckets.” UT women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper was more intentional with the reference following last Sunday’s 64-58 comeback victory at Virginia Tech. Puckett scored three consecutive ... (click for more)

#13 Tennessee Takes On UNC Greensboro On Saturday

The 13th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team returns home Saturday, taking on UNC Greensboro at 4:30 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Fans can catch Saturday's game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analysis) will have ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors