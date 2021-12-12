 Sunday, December 12, 2021 Weather

Omicron Variant Of COVID-19 Arrives In Tennessee; Authorities Urge Vaccination And Booster Shots

Sunday, December 12, 2021

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has arrived in Tennessee. The Shelby County Health Department reported two cases of the variant were identified in Shelby County on Saturday. 

Dr. Michelle Taylor, Shelby County Health Director said, “We did expect the Omicron variant to appear in Tennessee, as it has in 19 other states.

Shelby County has excellent COVID-19 testing capacity, with several local laboratories which perform viral DNA sequencing as a part of routine surveillance. For that reason, our laboratories were able to identify the tell-tale DNA signature of this new variant. These results indicate the variant may already be spreading in Shelby County and possibly elsewhere in the state.”

While much remains unknown about the Omicron variant, what is known is that COVID-19 vaccines slow transmission of the virus and prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death, she said. 

Shelby County Health Department recommends that everyone eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination should be vaccinated as soon as possible, and fully vaccinated individuals should receive a “booster” dose of vaccine if at least six months has passed since their second dose. Results of early studies indicate the booster doses may provide valuable protection against the Omicron variant, as well as the more common Delta variant, Dr. Taylor said. 

Officials there said, "COVID-19 vaccines are widely available all over Shelby County, and dozens of clinics and pharmacy sites. To find a vaccination site near you, go to Vaccines.gov and enter your zip code.

"COVID-19 testing is also critical to controlling the spread of the virus. The public testing sites are listed on the Health Department’s COVID-19 website: https://www.shelby.community/.

"Masks are still required in schools covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act, on public transportation and in certain congregate living settings. Masks are also highly recommended in all indoor settings when the vaccination status of everyone is not known. Masks, social distancing, and vaccines for those eligible to be vaccinated, provide valuable layers of protection against the COVID-19 virus, including all its variants." 


December 12, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 11, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Is Punched In Face At Bud's Sports Bar; Lady Is Scammed While Trying To Sell Wedding Dress

December 11, 2021

Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire Saturday Morning


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ASKEW, JUSTIN AMORION 407 HEMLOCK GEORGETOWN, 29440 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) ... (click for more)

An officer responded to a disorder at Bud's Sports Bar at 5751 Brainerd Road. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said she was standing close to the stage when a physical altercation ... (click for more)

A home in Dallas Bay was damaged by fire Saturday morning. A neighbor called 911 reporting the fire at 1151 Leonard Lane. At 11:50 a.m., Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and ... (click for more)



Earl Freudenberg: The Charlie Nicholson I Remember

Matthew 5:16 says Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. In the late 70’s I was looking for someone to work in the WDOD news room. Charlie Nicholson’s name was suggested by Marvin Easley, communications director at Tennessee Temple University. Charlie was one of the best field reporters I’ve ever known. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No To Any Despotism

Larry Arnn is the President of Hillsdale College in Michigan and, as such, he is exceedingly smart. He received his B.A. from Arkansas State University and his M.A. and Ph.D. in government from the Claremont Graduate School. From 1977 to 1980, he also studied at the London School of Economics and at Worcester College, Oxford University, where he served as director of research for ... (click for more)

Southern Conference's UNC Greensboro Loses By 40 At Tennessee

Tennessee's defense was superb, leading the 13th-ranked Volunteers past UNC Greensboro, 76-36, Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena. It was the fewest points the Vols have allowed in Thompson-Boling Arena history (opened in 1987) and fewest overall since the 1983 season-opener, when Tennessee held Ohio Northern to 33 points. The Vols (7-2), forced 25 turnovers, tied ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Host Georgia State

After a week off for finals, No. 9/9 Tennessee (8-0) leaps back into action on Sunday afternoon with a non-conference clash vs. Georgia State (4-4) at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest between the Lady Vols and Panthers will tip off at 2:02 p.m. ET and marks the first of five straight games for the team coming up on The Summitt between now and Dec. 30. This will be ... (click for more)


