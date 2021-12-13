December 13, 2021
A shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy. A loss prevention employee identified a man to police who attempted to steal $8,000 worth of printer ink (pictures were provided to police). The employee said the man used an empty car seat box to conceal the ink cartridges and bring them to the point of sale. While the man was at the point of sale the employee alerted the ... (click for more)
Tennessee Valley Authority personnel continue to work to repair damaged power transmission equipment in the areas impacted by the recent severe weather. Power has been restored to more than half of those initially affected.
Initial damage assessments to TVA’s power system – the nation’s second largest – were completed on Sunday and confirmed that the weekend’s storms were the ... (click for more)
Matthew 5:16 says Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. In the late 70’s I was looking for someone to work in the WDOD news room. Charlie Nicholson’s name was suggested by Marvin Easley, communications director at Tennessee Temple University.
Charlie was one of the best field reporters I’ve ever known. ... (click for more)
It is now two weeks until Christmas and I am putting out a call for angels. To be honestly truthful, I began writing a story about a swimmer on the UPenn women’s team – Lia Thomas -- who is a threat to break every record in the female sport. This weekend Lia swam the fastest 200-meter freestyle in the nation. Lia has set all kinds of records as a member of the University of Pennsylvania ... (click for more)
Three days before the beginning of college football’s December signing period, Tennessee got a big commitment from a quarterback who’s already demonstrated to the Vols that he’s the can’t-miss type.
Hendon Hooker announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he will take advantage of an extra year of eligibility and return for another season with UT. Hooker’s post featured a ... (click for more)
Tamari Key scored 16 points to lead No. 9/9 Tennessee (9-0) past Georgia State (4-5) at Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Key was a big factor in Tennessee winning the rebound battle 62-30.
The Lady Vols scored half of their points in the paint and had 25 second-chance points.
Keyen Green scored 14 and Sarah Puckett and Brooklynn Miles had 12 each. Jordan Horston ... (click for more)