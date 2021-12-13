TVA Storm Damage Recovery Update: Monday Morning

Tennessee Valley Authority personnel continue to work to repair damaged power transmission equipment in the areas impacted by the recent severe weather. Power has been restored to more than half of those initially affected.

Initial damage assessments to TVA’s power system – the nation’s second largest – were completed on Sunday and confirmed that the weekend’s storms were the most destructive to impact the region since the April 2011 tornado outbreak:

At least 100 transmission towers and poles were damaged or destroyed.

29 TVA transmission lines were knocked out of service.

Immediately after the storms, more than 20 customer connection points – the interface between TVA’s system and local power companies – were offline and more than 250,000 electric users were without power.

The safety of TVA’s team members, emergency responders and the public remain the highest priority.

12 customer connection points have been restored in northwestern Tennessee and western Kentucky, reducing the number of individuals without power by more than 57% from Saturday’s peak.

Nine TVA transmission lines that directly supply electricity to local power companies remain out of service and are the primary focus of TVA’s current restoration efforts.

TVA helicopters have completed initial damage assessments of the impacted transmission system; engineers are working to finalize repair plans, and materials needed to restore the system are being transported to the area.

More than 160 TVA line workers and additional contractor line crews are working 24/7 to repair damage.

Portable transformers and additional equipment are already arriving in the hardest hit areas to temporarily restore service to severely damaged switchyards while more permanent repairs can be made.

Since deploying immediately after the storms passed, TVA and local power company repair crews have made significant progress:

The region’s public power system is a partnership between TVA and local power companies. TVA’s transmission system delivers power to connection points with local power companies, whose own distribution systems supply power directly to homes and businesses. Both systems must be operational to safely provide reliable electricity.



Due to the extent of the damage in some areas, TVA is unable to provide any specific time for full restoration. The need to repair both TVA’s transmission system and local power company distribution systems may lead to longer restoration timing.

Residents are reminded that any downed power line should always be considered energized and dangerous. Local power companies should be contacted to report downed lines. If a local power company cannot be reached, alert local law enforcement personnel or emergency responders.