 Monday, December 13, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


TVA Storm Damage Recovery Update: Monday Morning

Monday, December 13, 2021

Tennessee Valley Authority personnel continue to work to repair damaged power transmission equipment in the areas impacted by the recent severe weather. Power has been restored to more than half of those initially affected.

Initial damage assessments to TVA’s power system – the nation’s second largest – were completed on Sunday and confirmed that the weekend’s storms were the most destructive to impact the region since the April 2011 tornado outbreak:

  • At least 100 transmission towers and poles were damaged or destroyed.
  • 29 TVA transmission lines were knocked out of service.
  • Immediately after the storms, more than 20 customer connection points – the interface between TVA’s system and local power companies – were offline and more than 250,000 electric users were without power.

The safety of TVA’s team members, emergency responders and the public remain the highest priority.

Since deploying immediately after the storms passed, TVA and local power company repair crews have made significant progress:

  • 12 customer connection points have been restored in northwestern Tennessee and western Kentucky, reducing the number of individuals without power by more than 57% from Saturday’s peak. 
  • Nine TVA transmission lines that directly supply electricity to local power companies remain out of service and are the primary focus of TVA’s current restoration efforts.
  • TVA helicopters have completed initial damage assessments of the impacted transmission system; engineers are working to finalize repair plans, and materials needed to restore the system are being transported to the area.
  • More than 160 TVA line workers and additional contractor line crews are working 24/7 to repair damage.
  • Portable transformers and additional equipment are already arriving in the hardest hit areas to temporarily restore service to severely damaged switchyards while more permanent repairs can be made.

The region’s public power system is a partnership between TVA and local power companies. TVA’s transmission system delivers power to connection points with local power companies, whose own distribution systems supply power directly to homes and businesses. Both systems must be operational to safely provide reliable electricity.

Due to the extent of the damage in some areas, TVA is unable to provide any specific time for full restoration. The need to repair both TVA’s transmission system and local power company distribution systems may lead to longer restoration timing. 

Residents are reminded that any downed power line should always be considered energized and dangerous. Local power companies should be contacted to report downed lines. If a local power company cannot be reached, alert local law enforcement personnel or emergency responders.


December 13, 2021

Police Blotter: Shoplifter Tries To Take $8,000 In Printer Ink; Thief At Worldwide Equipment Won't Apologize

December 13, 2021

TVA Storm Damage Recovery Update: Monday Morning

December 13, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy. A loss prevention employee identified a man to police who attempted to steal $8,000 worth of printer ink (pictures were provided to police). ... (click for more)

Tennessee Valley Authority personnel continue to work to repair damaged power transmission equipment in the areas impacted by the recent severe weather. Power has been restored to more than half ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Shoplifter Tries To Take $8,000 In Printer Ink; Thief At Worldwide Equipment Won't Apologize

A shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy. A loss prevention employee identified a man to police who attempted to steal $8,000 worth of printer ink (pictures were provided to police). The employee said the man used an empty car seat box to conceal the ink cartridges and bring them to the point of sale. While the man was at the point of sale the employee alerted the ... (click for more)

TVA Storm Damage Recovery Update: Monday Morning

Tennessee Valley Authority personnel continue to work to repair damaged power transmission equipment in the areas impacted by the recent severe weather. Power has been restored to more than half of those initially affected. Initial damage assessments to TVA’s power system – the nation’s second largest – were completed on Sunday and confirmed that the weekend’s storms were the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: The Charlie Nicholson I Remember

Matthew 5:16 says Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. In the late 70’s I was looking for someone to work in the WDOD news room. Charlie Nicholson’s name was suggested by Marvin Easley, communications director at Tennessee Temple University. Charlie was one of the best field reporters I’ve ever known. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: In Search Of Angels

It is now two weeks until Christmas and I am putting out a call for angels. To be honestly truthful, I began writing a story about a swimmer on the UPenn women’s team – Lia Thomas -- who is a threat to break every record in the female sport. This weekend Lia swam the fastest 200-meter freestyle in the nation. Lia has set all kinds of records as a member of the University of Pennsylvania ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Playing One More Year At Tennessee

Three days before the beginning of college football’s December signing period, Tennessee got a big commitment from a quarterback who’s already demonstrated to the Vols that he’s the can’t-miss type. Hendon Hooker announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he will take advantage of an extra year of eligibility and return for another season with UT. Hooker’s post featured a ... (click for more)

Tamari Key Leads Lady Vols Past Georgia State, 84-60

Tamari Key scored 16 points to lead No. 9/9 Tennessee (9-0) past Georgia State (4-5) at Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday afternoon. Key was a big factor in Tennessee winning the rebound battle 62-30. The Lady Vols scored half of their points in the paint and had 25 second-chance points. Keyen Green scored 14 and Sarah Puckett and Brooklynn Miles had 12 each. Jordan Horston ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors