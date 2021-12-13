TVA Still Dealing With Storm Recovery

TVA personnel restored power to three additional customer connection points overnight as teams continue to work around the clock to repair damage to TVA’s transmission system from weekend storms, officials said Tuesday.

Connection points are the interface between TVA’s transmission system and local power company distribution systems. Since Saturday, TVA has restored 17 of the 21 connection points serving local power companies impacted by the storms in northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky. One additional connection point serving a TVA direct-served industrial customer remains out of service.

The number of consumers without power has been reduced by more than 85 percent over Saturday’s peaks. More than 160 TVA line workers, additional contractor crews and TVA Aviation Services helicopter crews remain focused on repairing or replacing 97 transmission towers and poles and miles of transmission line to fully restore power in the impacted area. Hundreds of additional TVA employees are working across the region to support the field teams’ efforts.

The region’s public power system is a partnership between TVA and local power companies. TVA’s transmission system delivers power to connection points with local power companies, whose own distribution systems supply power directly to homes and businesses. Both systems must be operational to safely provide reliable electricity.

The storms were the most destructive to impact the region since the April 2011 tornado outbreak. Due to the extent of the damage in some areas, TVA is unable to provide any specific time for full restoration. The need to repair both TVA’s transmission system and local power company distribution systems may lead to longer restoration times.