 Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Georgia DRIVES System Upgrade To Impact Motor Vehicle Services In Walker County And Other Communities

Tuesday, December 14, 2021
The Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) will begin a system upgrade to the state’s DRIVES system (Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System) later this month to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Vehicle registrations and titling services, including e-Services and tag renewal kiosks, will be unavailable from Thursday, Dec. 30, at 12 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, due to the upgrade. Vehicle owners with expiration dates in late December and early January are encouraged to renew prior to Dec.
30, to avoid delays.  

What to expect: Thursday, Dec. 30, at 12 p.m. through Jan. 3, 2022:

·         County Tag Offices and the Georgia DOR Motor Vehicle Division will be unable to process transactions.
·         All online motor vehicle related services, including online tag renewal services, will be unavailable.
·         Motor Vehicle Self Service Kiosks will be unavailable.  
 
How will this impact Georgia motor vehicle owners and drivers?
 
·         Customers and dealers seeking to conduct any title transactions should complete their business at a county tag office prior to Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.
·         Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration (ETR) transactions and issue emergency temporary operating permits (TOPs) over New Year’s weekend.
·         Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records.
 
Walker County Government offices will be closed Jan. 3, 2022, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Walker County Tag and Tax offices in Fairview and Rock Spring will reopen Jan. 4, 2022, at 8 a.m.
 
Visit the county tag website at walkercountytax.com for more information on upcoming scheduling changes.  

December 14, 2021

Chattanooga Named One Of Top 20 U.S. Truck Bottlenecks, Though Work Continues To Improve It

December 14, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

December 14, 2021

Georgia DRIVES System Upgrade To Impact Motor Vehicle Services In Walker County And Other Communities


As vehicle travel returns to pre-pandemic levels and federal transportation funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act begins to reach states, it will be critical that states make ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) will begin a system upgrade to the state’s DRIVES system (Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System) later this month to improve efficiency ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Chattanooga Named One Of Top 20 U.S. Truck Bottlenecks, Though Work Continues To Improve It

As vehicle travel returns to pre-pandemic levels and federal transportation funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act begins to reach states, it will be critical that states make additional investments to improve the efficiency and condition of the nation’s freight network to minimize supply chain disruptions, according to a new report released Tuesday by TRIP, a Washington, ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Thanks To Judge Bean For His Service On And Off The Bench

Chattanooga City Court Judge Russell Bean will be stepping off the bench at the end of his current term. I don’t think our community realizes his value. If you could follow Judge Bean around during the week and on the weekend you’d find him at many community events, visiting sick friends in the hospital and going to funeral visitations. He even enjoys eating with his broadcasting ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Murray On Rodeo

A lot of years ago I was befriended by Jim Murray, easily one of the greatest sports writers in America’s history. He was the national Sports Writer of the Year anytime he wanted to be but, far better, was to join his crowd for dinner – be it at The Masters or the Kentucky Derby -- and, over refreshments, be regaled by one funny story after another. A syndicated columnist for ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Playing One More Year At Tennessee

Three days before the beginning of college football’s December signing period, Tennessee got a big commitment from a quarterback who’s already demonstrated to the Vols that he’s the can’t-miss type. Hendon Hooker announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he will take advantage of an extra year of eligibility and return for another season with UT. Hooker’s post featured a ... (click for more)

Chattanooga's Curtis Finalist For Stats Perform FCS Doris Robinson Award

Chattanooga Mocs offensive lineman McClendon Curtis is a finalist for the 2021 Stats Perform FCS Doris Robinson Award. The All-Southern Conference guard is one of four underclassmen among the 15 narrowed down for the honor. Curtis started all 11 games at right guard for the Mocs. He and left guard Cole Strange are arguably the best guard combo in FCS football. He helped lead ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors