Georgia DRIVES System Upgrade To Impact Motor Vehicle Services In Walker County And Other Communities

The Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) will begin a system upgrade to the state’s DRIVES system (Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System) later this month to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.Vehicle registrations and titling services, including e-Services and tag renewal kiosks, will be unavailable from Thursday, Dec. 30, at 12 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, due to the upgrade. Vehicle owners with expiration dates in late December and early January are encouraged to renew prior to Dec.30, to avoid delays.What to expect: Thursday, Dec. 30, at 12 p.m. through Jan. 3, 2022:· County Tag Offices and the Georgia DOR Motor Vehicle Division will be unable to process transactions.· All online motor vehicle related services, including online tag renewal services, will be unavailable.· Motor Vehicle Self Service Kiosks will be unavailable.How will this impact Georgia motor vehicle owners and drivers?· Customers and dealers seeking to conduct any title transactions should complete their business at a county tag office prior to Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.· Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration (ETR) transactions and issue emergency temporary operating permits (TOPs) over New Year’s weekend.· Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records.Walker County Government offices will be closed Jan. 3, 2022, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Walker County Tag and Tax offices in Fairview and Rock Spring will reopen Jan. 4, 2022, at 8 a.m.Visit the county tag website at walkercountytax.com for more information on upcoming scheduling changes.