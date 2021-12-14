 Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Weather

Man, 27, Shot Monday Night In Chattanooga

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

A man, 27, was shot Monday night in Chattanooga.

At approximately 5:21 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified by dispatch that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.
 
Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed a man was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
Officers were unable to confirm a possible location of incident.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
The victim refused to cooperate with investigators and further indicated an unwillingness to cooperate in the subsequent investigation. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Chattanooga Named One Of Top 20 U.S. Truck Bottlenecks, Though Work Continues To Improve It


The Hamilton County Health Department is now offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to anyone 16 years of age or older. Individuals who received their second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago are eligible to receive their booster shot. Please bring your COVID-19 vaccination record card when receiving your booster shot and be prepared to wait at least 20 minutes ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thanks To Judge Bean For His Service On And Off The Bench

Chattanooga City Court Judge Russell Bean will be stepping off the bench at the end of his current term. I don’t think our community realizes his value. If you could follow Judge Bean around during the week and on the weekend you’d find him at many community events, visiting sick friends in the hospital and going to funeral visitations. He even enjoys eating with his broadcasting ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Murray On Rodeo

A lot of years ago I was befriended by Jim Murray, easily one of the greatest sports writers in America’s history. He was the national Sports Writer of the Year anytime he wanted to be but, far better, was to join his crowd for dinner – be it at The Masters or the Kentucky Derby -- and, over refreshments, be regaled by one funny story after another. A syndicated columnist for ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Playing One More Year At Tennessee

Three days before the beginning of college football’s December signing period, Tennessee got a big commitment from a quarterback who’s already demonstrated to the Vols that he’s the can’t-miss type. Hendon Hooker announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he will take advantage of an extra year of eligibility and return for another season with UT. Hooker’s post featured a ... (click for more)

Chattanooga's Curtis Finalist For Stats Perform FCS Doris Robinson Award

Chattanooga Mocs offensive lineman McClendon Curtis is a finalist for the 2021 Stats Perform FCS Doris Robinson Award. The All-Southern Conference guard is one of four underclassmen among the 15 narrowed down for the honor. Curtis started all 11 games at right guard for the Mocs. He and left guard Cole Strange are arguably the best guard combo in FCS football. He helped lead ... (click for more)


