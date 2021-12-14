Man, 27, Shot Monday Night In Chattanooga

A man, 27, was shot Monday night in Chattanooga.

At approximately 5:21 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified by dispatch that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed a man was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers were unable to confirm a possible location of incident.

The victim refused to cooperate with investigators and further indicated an unwillingness to cooperate in the subsequent investigation. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.