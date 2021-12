Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AHO, JESSICA HAZEL

3382 SAUNDERS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIAH

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



AYERS, PRESTON DOUGLAS

7414 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BARBEE, DAVID LEE

9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BEATRICE, ANDREW JAMES

1504 TRUMAN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABEVERLY, CONNIE DIANE4504 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BILLINGSLEY, ETHAN109 Arlington Ter Chattanooga, 374102208Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSEAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDBRIDGEMAN, JOHCELYN L701 NORTH GERMANTOWN RD APT 309 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYCASLIN, DEJA FAITH3605EVERGREEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECLAYTON, VANCE JOEL7452 DAVIS MILL CIR HARRISON, 37345Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COFRANCESCO, CANON THOMAS707 GENTRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214312Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COMBS, KAMI4026 SPRING PLACE RD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONCRUZ, FRANCISCO1475 CALIBUR OAK CIRCLE CHARLESTON, 29464Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CULBERTSON, STEPHEN M700 EAST MUHAMMAD ALI LOUISVILLE, 40202Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDISORDERLY CONDUCTDEFEE, TRAVIS TODD4 WHIRLWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRIS819 W. 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGCAR JACKINGTHEFT OF PROPERTYEARVIN, STEPHANIE JAUMISE2613 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFITTEN, LAVANTE DAYMON1110 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032718Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONDOMESTIC ASSAULTFORD, XAVIER MARAN7028 RED MAPLE LN LITHONIA,Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FOWLER, ANTHONY DUANE718 HOGUE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARGARRETT, EDWARD2105 ROWLLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTGAYHEART, CLYDE EDWARD4220 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GIBBS, MICHAEL TERRELL5415 SCHOOL STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTYOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)EVADING ARRESTGRAY, ZANE NICHOLAS8535 BLUEBERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 373639278Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF THC OIL FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)HAIRSTON, BRANDY LYNN1001 BRYNEWOOD PARK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)VIOLATION PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL7626 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL7372 BAYOU BEND CV MEMPHIS, 381253046Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VANDALISM )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DISORDERLY )HANCOCK, TRYSTAN109 LONGLEAF DR PETAL, 39465Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHARRIS, JIMMY THOMAS888 ARLINGTON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARHOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES751 NEIGHBORHOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOLLAND, JERRY ALLEN1589 N MAIN ST WHITWELL, 373975063Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaROBBERYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)JONES, KYLA HOPE818 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT UNDER $`000JONES, RICHARD THOMAS8906 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJONES, TREVOR JAMES7509 WALNUT HILLS DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLEED SUBSTANJUDD, ROBERT7024 MCCUTCHEON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)LESTER, DAVID C4210 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTLEWIS, CORY4026 SPRING PLACE RD CLEVELAND, 373238317Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE POSSESSIONMCLAIN, FRED MICHAEL44 WEATHERSTONE LN ROCK SPRINGS, 30739Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF OXYCODONEMINES, MADISON BRONTE4636 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYOVER 1000MOORMAN, KRISTIN MARIE5346 OAKDALE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING WHILE REVOKEEVADING ARRESTMORROW, JASON KEITH315 COOPER RD ROCK SPRING, 30739Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOSS, DEVON J108 LINCOLN ST LOOKOUT MTN, 37350Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL SIMULATIONMOYLAN, KAETLYN B230 SWEETLAND DR. APT.B CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTPHILLIPS, JERAMIE BETH3811 OWEDA DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PORTER, WILLIAM C1075 CUNNINGHAM RD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAY, JONATHON MINTELL1201 BOYTON DR APT 609 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPTED)AGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDREED, ARON R18388 STATE HIGHWAY 58 DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTREMINGTON, JOSHUA CAIN1005 NORTH HICKEYS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERUSSELL, JEFFREY ALLEN217 SWEETLAND DR REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTSANDERS, JAMES MICHAELHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GEORGIA))SPARKS, JOHN EDWARD326 FALLING PINES ROAD DAHLONE, 30533Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTINDECENT EXPOSURETHURMAN, ANTHONY LEBRON3008 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071605Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTWALLER, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE1230 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)WILEY, ALFRED CLIFFORD3107 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)