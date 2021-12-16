Chicago Firm That Bought The Terminal Station Now Acquires More Choo Choo Property For $6,250,000

The Chicago firm that in July bought the Terminal Station has now acquired more Chattanooga Choo Choo property.

Adam Kinsey, whose family acquired the railroad station property on South Market out of bankruptcy, said, "The recent buyer of the Terminal Station, Northpond Partners, has continued to show interest in the Chattanooga Choo Choo development project and is the purchaser."

Northpond bought the Glenn Miller Gardens in the track area at the rear of the terminal for $4 million.

It also has acquired a parking lot at 1450 Rossville Ave. between the Choo Choo and the Crash Pad for $2,250,000.

Earlier, the Kinsey group donated the historic dome of the train station to the historic group Cornerstones.