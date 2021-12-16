 Thursday, December 16, 2021 65.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Rachel Campbell Named HCDP Party Chair

Thursday, December 16, 2021
Rachel Campbell and Sean Nix
Rachel Campbell and Sean Nix

In a HCDP General Assembly meeting held via Zoom, Rachel Campbell was elected to serve as party chair. She replaces former Chair Rodney Strong who resigned for health reasons.

Ms. Campbell served as vice chair from 2017 to 2019 and is a current representative for District 12 on the Tennessee Democratic Party’s Executive Committee.

In addition, Sean Nix was elected to fill the vacant vice chair position for HCDP. Mr. Nix has been a member of the HCDP General Assembly for several years and was the representative for District 4 in Chattanooga.

The General Assembly also filled positions for both District and Precinct Representative. District representatives sit on the HCDP Executive Committee, which meets every month. Precinct representatives are on the General Assembly, along with HCDP officers and Executive Committee members. The General Assembly meets quarterly. 

Executive Committee:  
D3: Brenda Nunn
D4: Eric Reese
D5: Cynthia Coleman (re-elected)
D7: Wendy Proctor

General Assembly
D1: Rachel Lewis
D2: Lisa Crowder and Elizabeth Baker
D8: Nick Desjardin 

Ms. Campbell said, "I am so grateful for the support of the Executive Committee and General Assembly in electing me as the new chair of the Hamilton County Democratic Party. I look forward to working with the members of our body, and volunteers and voters across this county, in turning our county blue.

"We have much work to do, with many open seats and opportunities in the upcoming election cycle. It will take all of us, and I’m looking forward to the work.

"As you all know, we now have the responsibility of holding primaries for the school board as well, and so I’d like to take this opportunity to remind each of you that we are in full candidate recruitment mode. If you, or anyone you know, would like to run for office, please direct them to me or to our Campaign Chair Chris Anderson."

 


New Online Beer Permit Process Not Working So Well; Wrecker Issue To Be Discussed Jan. 20

A new procedure that was meant to streamline the process for businesses to get a beer license is instead making it more difficult. The forms filled out by applicants as well as documentation of inspections by the Chattanooga Fire Department, the Department of Agriculture and the city’s building inspector along with other records involved with the process now must all be uploaded ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 8 More COVID Deaths And 195 New Cases; Tennessee Has 39 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported eight more coronavirus deaths on Thursday and 195 new positive cases, up from 84 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 67,102. The death total is now at 735. It is reported the deaths were five males and three females; five white, two black and one other race; one age 31-40, one age 41-50, one age 51-60, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thankful Emissions Testing Is Ending - And Response

Thanks to the wonderful folks at the chattanoogan.com for reporting that emissions testing— and its forced, face-to-face and senseless $9 encounters, are finally coming to an end on Jan. 14, 2022. Thirty days and counting. To the emissions testing facilities: don’t let the door hit you in the tail pipe on the way out. Michael Mallen * * * While I too am glad to see this ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Last Day Of School

AUTHOR’S NOTE: It was well over 40 years ago when I first wrote, “The Last Day of School.” And in every year since I’ve gotten notes and phone calls from people all over who have become infatuated by the story. It has been reprinted in teachers’ manuals, education textbooks, church bulletins and everywhere you might imagine. We also reprint it in something of a holiday tradition ... (click for more)

Sports

Great Effort Not Enough For Chattanooga Women

Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs came ohsoclose to winning a college basketball game at McKenzie Arena, but unfortunately, close doesn’t count in places other than horseshoes and hand grenades. It was the same song, eighth straight verse for the Chattanooga women as they played their hearts out and had chances to prevail, but lost another game by double figures. The Cincinnati Bearcats ... (click for more)

Belmont Has Big 1st Half To Defeat Chattanooga, 67-58

Behind 23 points from Ben Sheppard , Belmont University men's basketball defeated Chattanooga, 76-68, Wednesday from the Curb Event Center. In a meeting of two of the nation's top programs outside the power conferences, Belmont earned the victory over a Chattanooga program ranked No. 31 in the NCAA NET rankings and picked to win the Southern Conference. After Silvio De Sousa ... (click for more)


