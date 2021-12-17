 Friday, December 17, 2021 62.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Mayor Kelly Says New Federal Funds Will Help Provide Shelter For Homeless

Friday, December 17, 2021

Mayor Tim Kelly, who recently was among mayors meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., said new federal funds will help provide shelter for many homeless people.

He said, "We know we can solve homelessness through a Housing First approach. That's why Chattanooga has joined @HUDgov's #HouseAmerica with a commitment to re-house 240 households from homelessness and add 100 housing units to our development pipeline to serve people exiting homelessness."

The mayor issued this proclamation:

PROCLAMATION TO JOIN HOUSE AMERICA
To all to whom these presents shall come:

Whereas:

The City of Chattanooga along with The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition, The Chattanooga Interagency Council on Homelessness, The Chattanooga Housing Authority, The Community Kitchen, Volunteer Behavioral Health, the AIM Center, Chattanooga Room In the Inn, and Welcome Home Chattanooga are united in commitment and common purpose of ensuring all Chattanoogans have access to a safe and affordable place to live; and

Whereas:

Homelessness impacts over 600 Chattanooga residents, and a lack of housing remains a barrier to the health, safety, wellbeing, employment, and education for these individuals and families; and

Whereas:

More than 580,000 people on a given night were experiencing homelessness in America when the COVID-19 pandemic began and these individuals have endured this public-health emergency without the safety and protection of a stable home, while the homelessness crisis has also been further exacerbated during and due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and

Whereas:
The most effective approach to solving homelessness is a Housing First approach, which entails identifying and assisting households experiencing homelessness to obtain permanent housing, and quickly—without treatment or sobriety pre-conditions and with few to no barriers—through housing counseling and navigation assistance, tailored levels of rental assistance, and/or wraparound supportive services as needed; and

Whereas:

The American Rescue Plan provides communities with significant new resources to address homelessness, including 70,000 emergency housing vouchers and $5 billion in grants through the HOME Investment Partnerships program; and $350 billion in State and Local Recovery Funds through the Department of the Treasury; and

Whereas:

Launched in October 2021, House America is a partnership between the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH), states, and local communities to respond with urgency to confront the crisis of homelessness; and

Whereas:

Through House America, HUD Secretary Marcia L.

Fudge calls on state and local leaders to set and achieve ambitious goals for re-housing households currently experiencing homelessness, and developing new supportive and affordable housing units; and

Whereas:

The One Chattanooga strategic plan and visioning document includes a focus on ensuring every Chattanoogan has access to a safe, affordable, and stable home, as well as a commitment to expanding supportive housing resources to put an end to chronic homelessness in our community; and

Whereas:
The City of Chattanooga is committed to working with HUD and USICH to use American Rescue Plan resources along with other federal, state, and local resources to make meaningful progress towards putting an end to homelessness in our community; and

Whereas:

The City of Chattanooga, along with the mentioned partners, is committed to rehousing 240 households and creating 100 new housing units for people experiencing homelessness;

Now, Therefore:

I, Tim Kelly of Chattanooga, do hereby announce and proclaim to all citizens that, as of December 15th, 2021, the City of Chattanooga proudly joins House America and pledges to respond with urgency to homelessness in our community by setting and achieving ambitious re-housing and housing creation goals.


December 17, 2021

Police Blotter: People Set Up Chairs And Bedding In Front Of A Business; Ex-Husband Posts Photo Of Burning Couch On Facebook

Officers were notified by dispatch that three people had set up chairs, bedding and various other boxes in front of a store at 17 Cherokee Blvd. Officers arrived on scene and found two men and a woman. Officers told them they were blocking the entrance to a business and the owner requested they leave their property. The three agreed to leave and gathered their items and left. They ... (click for more)

2nd Man Arrested In Carjacking At Chestnut Street Apartments

A second arrest has been made in a carjacking at the Chestnut Flats Apartments at 1920 Chestnut St. Casey Lemar Hayes, 18, of 1205 Boynton Dr. was arrested earlier. Lyndell Decarr Dunnigan, 25, of 819 W. 14th Street Court, has now been charged in the case. His charges are carjacking, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. On the evening of Nov. 13, law enforcement ... (click for more)

Opinion

We’re Wasting People As Well As Natural Resources

Both The Wall Street Journal and Commercial Appeal referred to my older sister, June Mann Averyt, as a “grumpy Mother Teresa”. June died of cancer in 2016. At her funeral a stranger approached me saying, “If not for your sister, I would’ve froze to death.” That’s a statement that sticks with you. June began working with the homeless while living in New York City in the 1980s. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Farm Is A Steal

In the years to come, it will be proven that one of the smartest decisions the leaders of Hamilton County have ever made is to buy The McDonald Farm. I know because I am an expert in envisioning what will bloom and blossom on its nearly 2,200 acres. I am an expert because I have quite literally walked the farm for 60 years and any fool who cannot feel such might and grandeur beneath ... (click for more)

Sports

Flames Close Pre-Christmas Schedule Against Alabama-Huntsville

The Lee University men’s basketball team will close its pre-Christmas schedule with one of its top matchups of the season when the Flames host Gulf South Conference rival Alabama Huntsville inside Walker Arena on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. The entertainment gets underway at 2 p.m. when the Lady Flames host the Lady Chargers from Huntsville. Lee Athletic Director Larry Carpenter ... (click for more)

Great Effort Not Enough For Chattanooga Women

Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs came ohsoclose to winning a college basketball game at McKenzie Arena, but unfortunately, close doesn’t count in places other than horseshoes and hand grenades. It was the same song, eighth straight verse for the Chattanooga women as they played their hearts out and had chances to prevail, but lost another game by double figures. The Cincinnati Bearcats ... (click for more)


