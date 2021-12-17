Major Downtown Residential Block River Rock Open For Business

The major residential block River Rock in downtown Chattanooga is open for business after a two-year construction period by the Charleston, S.C. owners.

The complex takes up the complete block between Third and Fourth Streets and Cherry and Walnut that was a Unum parking lot for many years. Before that it was a residential block with many fine homes. There is also a section west of Cherry that is behind the Hair of the Dog pub and the Sports Barn parking lot.

River Rock may be a single large project, but several of the components are designed to appear to be separate buildings - from the industrial style next to Fourth Street, three-story townhome-style in the middle, and brick-faced dwelling units facing the Walnut Hill Townhomes on Third.

There are 163 residential units in all.

All residents will get the use of a swimming pool and clubroom that is on the west side of Cherry. There is a an onsite fitness center and a pet park and dog washing station as well as kayak storage.

A large parking deck is concealed in the middle of the project.

Prices range from $1,100 per month for a studio to $3,725 per month for the townhome-style with three bedrooms, three baths and 2,404 square feet.

A number of River Rock dwellers have already moved in, and the leasing office at the corner of Fourth and Walnut is doing a brisk business.

Options include studio, one bedroom, two bedroom and the three-bedroom townhome units. All of the residential units are for rent.

The complex is described as "in the center of everything" being just off Market Street and a few blocks from the river. A color brochure touts that it "offers Chattanoog's most sophisticated urban living from the heart of the Riverfront District."

David DeVaney of NAI Charter is handling the leasing of seven office spots that are along Fourth Street as well as Cherry. They range from 1,253 square feet to 4,490 square feet.