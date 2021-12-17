Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2021-0209 Damien Kenworthy (R-1 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5251 and 5313 Champion Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)b. 2021-0195 Charles M. Davis (R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line (part) and UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, with condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1406, 1412, and 1414 Morris Hill Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line (part) and UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, with a condition. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)c. 2021-0173 Ingram Gore & Associates (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 503 West 26th Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)d. 2021-0203 ASA Engineering (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1604 Fagan Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)e. 2021-0205 EAD Holdings, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1030 East Main Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)f. 2021-0193 Byron Dennis (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2611 Andrews Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)g. 2021-0204 ASA Engineering (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2405 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)h. 2021-0206 ASA Engineering (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1518 and 1520 Ryan Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)i. 2021-0207 ASA Engineering (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1603 and 1605 Old Ringgold Road, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)j. 2021-0208 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 912 Glenwood Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)k. 2021-0211 Assign USA, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 2700 block of Glass Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)l. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article XVI, Downtown Chattanooga Form Based Code, Division 1, Introductory Provisions, Section 38-692, Legal Requirements, by adding a process on amendments and adding new zones to the Form Based Code.m. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article XVI, Downtown Chattanooga Form Based Code, Division 14, The Bend, by adding a new zone, Bend-Riverfront Zone (B-R-12). (Alternate Version)n. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article XVI, Downtown Chattanooga Form Based Code, Division 3, Rules for All Zones, Section 38-698, Measurement and Exceptions; Division 14, The Bend, Section 38-759, B-CX Commercial Mixed Use Zone; Section 38-760, B-PK Parks and Open Space Zone; Section 38-761, New Streets; Section 38-762, additional conditions for The Bend; and Section 38-763, Allowed Uses. (Alternate Version)o. 2021-0216 Ragan Smith c/o Nathan Bird (M-1 Manufacturing Zone, B-CX-12 (part) and B-CX-20 Bend Commercial Mixed Use and B-PK (part) Bend Parks and Open Space to a B-R 12 Bend Riverfront Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone parts of 1033 and 1067 Riverfront Parkway, an unaddressed property being Tax Map No. 145B-A-004, and part of the adjacent railroad right-of-way, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone, B-CX-12 (part) and B-CX-20 Bend Commercial Mixed Use and B-PK (part) Bend Parks and Open Space to a B-R-12 Bend Riverfront Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSTransportationp. MR-2021-0165 – 109 Stringer, LLC c/o Dave Fidati (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the unopened 200 block of Cowart Street in the 200-300 block of Tremont Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission, Staff, and Transportation)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2021-0196 Bill R. Ramsey (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 5390 Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 12-14-2021)b. 2021-0213 PBD Development GP, Gunbarrel Partners, Chattanooga Hotel Properties Investment, LLC, and Napier Associates (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions of #11B and #11C from Ordinance No. 13110 of previous Case No. 2016-0060, from the properties located in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Elam Lane, and the 2300 through 2500 blocks of Gunbarrel Road, 2321 Lifestyle Way, and 7344 McCutcheon Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Staff recommends deferral for sixty (60) days). (Deferred from 12-14-2021)c. 2021-0169 ASA Engineering (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5116, 5120, and 5134 Highway 58 and several unaddressed tracts (120N-D-012, 014, 015, 016, and 018) of land in the 5100 block of Highway 58, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred from 11-09-2021, 11-30-2021 & 12-14-2021)2021-0169 ASA Engineering (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5116, 5120, and 5134 Highway 58 and several unaddressed tracts (120N-D-012, 014, 015, 016, and 018) of land in the 5100 block of Highway 58, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for Tax Map No. 120N-D-012 through 120N-D-018 only, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0169 ASA Engineering (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5116, 5120, and 5134 Highway 58 and several unaddressed tracts (120N-D-012, 014, 015, 016, and 018) of land in the 5100 block of Highway 58, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2021-0192 Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise c/o Jake Toner (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2009 Bailey Avenue, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 12-14-2021)2021-0192 Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise c/o Jake Toner (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2009 Bailey Avenue, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Workse. MR-2021-0210 Napier Associates (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning two sewer easements located in the 2500 block of Gunbarrel Road, Tax Map No. 149A-B-017.01, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Public Works, Planning Commission, and Staff)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Lease Agreement with Brian M. Cotter, in substantially the form attached, for lease of the Brown Acres Rental House at 324 Bass Road, further identified as Tax Map Number 158I-C-021.01, in consideration of $500.00 per month and the providing of security services at Brown Acres and Brainerd Golf Courses, commencing on February 1, 2022, for the term of four (4) years and the option to renew for two (2) additional terms of three (3) years each. (District 6)b. A resolution authorizing the Interim Administrator for the Department of Economic Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept a public art grant from the Lyndhurst Foundation to support the completion of the artwork “Moonrise” by artist Mark Fornes of TheVeryMany, LLC, located at the Wheland Foundry Trailhead, and to authorize the execution of the grant, in the amount of $75,000.00, for a revised artwork contract, in substantially the form attached, with the artist in the amount of $445,750.00. (District 7)LEGALc. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to join the State of Tennessee and other local governments as participants in the Tennessee State-Subdivision Opioid Abatement Agreement and approving the related settlement agreements.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksd. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute the Sales Order No. 12110547 with the Electric Power Board (EPB) related to the secondary power service for the Influent Relief Pump Station (IRPS) located at 122 Rowland Gap Road, as part of the Chattanooga Wet Weather Storage Facility located at Hamm Road, in the amount of $67,000.00. (District 1)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. Y-21-003-201 to Integrated Properties, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, Warner Park Brick Fence Repair, in the amount of $78,730.00, with a contingency amount of $5,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $83,730.00. (District 8)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Industrial Development Board for the City of Chattanooga for the design and construction of the multiple wet-weather storage facilities in order to reduce wet weather sewer overflows within the regional sanitary sewer collection systems relative to a project called the Environmental and Economic Infrastructure Improvement Project (e2i2), in the amount of $125 million. (District 6)g. A resolution authorizing the renewal of Contract No. E-18-007-101, On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for Architectural Services (Resolution No. 29703) for year four (4) of four (4) with: (1) Allen and Hoshall, Inc.; (2) Artech Design Group, Inc.; (3) Derthick Henley and Wilkerson Architects, PLLC; (4) Franklin Architects; (5) Rardin and Carroll Architects, Inc.; and (6) MBI Companies, Inc. (formerly TWH Architects, Inc.) for year four (4) of a four (4) year term, with these six (6) professional firms estimated at $1.5 million total annually, for use by all departments.h. A resolution authorizing the renewal of Contract No. E-18-008-101, On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for Structural Engineering Services (Resolution No. 29704) for year four (4) of four (4) with: (1) Allen and Hoshall, Inc.; (2) Alfred Benesch and Company; (3) CTI Engineers, Inc.; (4) Estes Russell Engineering, Inc.; (5) Integrated Structural Services, Inc.; (6) March Adams and Associates, Inc.; and (7) Volkert, Inc. for year four (4) of a four (4) year term, with these seven (7) professional firms estimated at $1.5 million total annually, for use by all departments.i. A resolution authorizing the renewal of Contract No. E-18-009-101, On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing Engineering Services (Resolution No. 29702) for year four (4) of four (4) with: (1) Campbell and Associates, Inc.; and (2) March Adams and Associates, Inc., for year four (4) of a four (4) year term, with these two (2) professional firms estimated at $300,000.00, total annually, for use by all departments.j. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Tom Hutka as the Administrator for the Department of Public Works.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:PLANNINGa. 2021-0196 Bill R. Ramsey (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 5390 Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 12-14-2021)b. 2021-0213 PBD Development GP, Gunbarrel Partners, Chattanooga Hotel Properties Investment, LLC, and Napier Associates (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions of #11B and #11C from Ordinance No. 13110 of previous Case No. 2016-0060, from the properties located in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Elam Lane, and the 2300 through 2500 blocks of Gunbarrel Road, 2321 Lifestyle Way, and 7344 McCutcheon Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Staff recommends deferral for sixty (60) days). (Deferred from 12-14-2021)c. 2021-0169 ASA Engineering (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5116, 5120, and 5134 Highway 58 and several unaddressed tracts (120N-D-012, 014, 015, 016, and 018) of land in the 5100 block of Highway 58, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred from 11-09-2021, 11-30-2021 & 12-14-2021)2021-0169 ASA Engineering (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5116, 5120, and 5134 Highway 58 and several unaddressed tracts (120N-D-012, 014, 015, 016, and 018) of land in the 5100 block of Highway 58, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for Tax Map No. 120N-D-012 through 120N-D-018 only, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0169 ASA Engineering (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5116, 5120, and 5134 Highway 58 and several unaddressed tracts (120N-D-012, 014, 015, 016, and 018) of land in the 5100 block of Highway 58, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2021-0192 Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise c/o Jake Toner (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2009 Bailey Avenue, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 12-14-2021)2021-0192 Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise c/o Jake Toner (R-3MD Moderate Density Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2009 Bailey Avenue, from R-3MD Moderate Density Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Workse. MR-2021-0210 Napier Associates (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning two sewer easements located in the 2500 block of Gunbarrel Road, Tax Map No. 149A-B-017.01, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Public Works, Planning Commission, and Staff)6. Ordinances - First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2021-0184 BKY Enterprises, GP (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4541 Peckinpaugh Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred from 12-14-2021)2021-0184 BKY Enterprises, GP (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4541 Peckinpaugh Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions. (Staff Version)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSTransportationb. MR-2021-0155 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones for 26 Partners, LLC c/o Eric Cummings (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of a right-of-way located at the corner of W. 26th Street at Cowart Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)c. MR-2021-0197 Collier Construction c/o Stacey Gilbreath (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the 2500 block of E. 16th Street and an unopened alley, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. 2021-010 Dustin Hill. A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 21-STVR-224 for property located at 2765 Tanglewood Road, Unit B. (District 2)b. 2021-011 Dustin Hill. A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 21-STVR-225 for property located at 2765 Tanglewood Road, Unit A. (District 2)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Lease Agreement with OBC Properties Delaware, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for approximately 22,613 square feet of office space located at 5715 Uptain Road, further identified as a portion of Tax Parcel No. 157M-A-011, for a term of five (5) years, with the option to renew for two (2) additional terms of two (2) years each, with year one (1) annual rent of $429,647.00, with future rent payments, subject to the annual appropriation of funds. (District 6)FIREd. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Fire Department to accept a donation of five thousand (5,000) twelve (12) ounce bags of Tchibo Coffee, with a value of ten dollars ($10.00) per bag, for a total donation of approximately $50,000.00.INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYe. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to enter into a one-time purchase agreement with DLT Solutions, Inc. for the purchase of Auto-Desk License and Support products effective January 19, 2022, through January 18, 2023, servicing the Departments of Public Works, Transportation, Regional Planning, Smart Cities, and the Fire Marshal’s Office, for an amount not to exceed $55,000.00.LEGALf. A resolution authorizing the Office of the City Attorney to enter into an agreement with Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services, Inc. for insurance brokerage services: property, equipment and fleet insurance, cyber, fine art insurance, athletic liability, commercial auto, out of state auto, public official bonds, head start auto, etc., for four (4) years, for an estimated $1 million per year.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute a Chattanooga Gas Company Non-Residential Gas Extension Contract (BCA NO) 233811 for the Greenway Farm Conference Center located at 4960 Gann Store Road, Hixson, TN, in the amount of $26,564.26. (District 3)h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Tri-State Roofing Contractors, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. R-20-017-216, Roofing Repairs for Summit of Softball Ballfields Rebid, for an increased amount of $53,545.00, for a revised contract amount of $136,905.00. (District 4)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) for SAK Construction, LLC, of O’Fallon, MO, for Contract No. W-17-021-201, South Chickamauga Creek I – Phase 2, a Consent Decree Project, for a decreased amount of $111,061.00, to release the remaining contingency amount of $125,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $2,388,939.00. (District 8) (Consent Decree Project)j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute an agreement with Hamilton County for the 2022 Bi-Annual GIS Imagery/Lidar (Ortho Photography) update, for an amount not to exceed $95,000.00.Transportationk. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works and Transportation to accept a donation from Publix Tennessee, LLC for the Tennessee Riverwalk construction and paving of W. 35th Street, as detailed in the attached Donation Agreement, in the amount of $125,000.00. (District 7)l. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works and Transportation to request and accept Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) funds to reimburse the City at 100% for transportation related to preventative maintenance, routine maintenance, operations, and personnel, in the amount of $2,488,558.00.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Other Business. (Items Listed Below):? Report on Debt Obligation – General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021A - $12,455,000 - FORINFORMATIONAL PURPOSES.? Report on Debt Obligation – General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021B – $22,075,000 - FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.