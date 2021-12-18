UTC Professor Leaves $50 Bill For Any Student Who Spotted It In The Class Syllabus; It Goes Unclaimed

A UTC music professor hid a $50 bill as a test to see if his students really read through the class syllabus. Unfortunately for them, none did.

Kenyon Wilson, the associate head of performing arts, stashed the large bill in a random music locker. A note with it said, "Congrats! Please leave your name and date so I know who found it."

The combination for the locker could be found in the middle of his syllabus.

There was a hint that read: 'Thus (free to the first who claims; locker one hundred forty-seven; combination fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-five), students may be ineligible to make up classes and ...'

He said he set the combination lock on a certain number so he could tell if it had been moved.

At the end of the semester, none of his 70 students had claimed the $50 prize.

After Professor Wilson posted about his unique test on Facebook, it was picked up by the Daily Mail, CNN and many other news outlets.