One person was killed and several others were injured in a two-vehicle collision on Georgia Highway 151 in Catoosa County on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said the driver of a 2015 red Mazda that was going south lost control on a curve and struck a black 2012 Infiniti QX56 going north.

The driver of the Infiniti was killed and a passenger was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital.

Three occupants of the Mazda also went to Erlanger.