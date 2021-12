Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, HOLLY DIONNE

5546 CLEMMONS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING STOP FRISK HALT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL

2401 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



BARBEE, DAVID LEE

9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND



BOEHM, TAYLOR ELIJAH

7710 FOUNTAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BURNETT, TYONTE

7610 RIDGE BAY DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.





OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECARR, MICHAEL SHANE6211 TALLANT RD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CASTILLO, IRVIN I4105 CLIO AVE CHATT, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECUNNINGHAM, DYLAN COLEHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADAUM, SYDNEY PAIGE3764 HAMILL RD Hixson, 373433421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)STOP SIGN VIOLATIONSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDIAZ-MENDEZ, NERY LEONEL1614 BENNETT AVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)ESCOBAR-LOARCA, PASCUAL4156 EAST RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONFAVORS, ZAVIER DAYSHAWN2108 CHESTNUT ST APT 230 CHATTANOOGA, 374082425Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONFOSTER, GARY DON1813 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFOWLKES, SHONDA524 MANCHESTER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1,000FREEMAN, DEMARCUS DEWAYNE103 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONFUNEZ-JACINTO, TORIBIO2024 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTGAYHEART, CLYDE EDWARD5123 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102156Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTGENTLE, DAMON WESLEY22240 COUNTY ROAD 818 BYRANT, 35958Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSGRANT, RICKY LELAND1744 E Boy Scout Rd Hixson, 373432538Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityBURGLARYHARRISON, EDDIE LEON2231 GENEVA TRAIL H14 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECHILD NEGLECTHUBBARD, QUARDARIUS DEWAYNE2108 CHESNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONHUDGINS, JADARIUS1842 ROLLING WOOD DR CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNIKIN, ELPATRO LAWRENCE6101 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212977Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEKELLEY, BRIAN EUGENE802 NORTHBROOK DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LANSDEN, COREY LEBRON4299 BARRY WOOD VILLIAGE CR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MATTS, CHRISTOPHER N9100 INTEGRA PRESERVE CT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMYERS, COURTNEY4467 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPARKS, VALAREE17 B WILLIAMS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPEREZ-REYNOSO, DANI3808 WILEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONRAINES, GARY LEE1101 E 33RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBINSON, ISAIAH EUGENE7004 S DENT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSANCHEZ-MORALES, ALFONSOROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL1638 CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 373431321Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTSMITH, DARRYN M18 HOLLIDAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySIMPLE POSSESSION (METH)SIMPLE POSSESSIONSTARLING, DARRIUS MARSHONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374032612Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATILLEY, CHRISTOPHER E483 CINDY CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTODD, ANTONIO EUGENE5007 JARRETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTURNER, JERRY LEWIS727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWALKER, DALLAS GLEN1341 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTWRIGHT, ALYSSA MARIE145 OAKWOOD AVE APT G11 TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE