20-Year-Old Has Life-Threatening Injuries After He Is Shot Saturday Morning On Wilcox Boulevard

A 20-year-old has life-threatening injuries after being shot late Saturday morning on Wilcox Boulevard.
At approximately 11:26 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3400 block of Wilcox Boulevard on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
They learned that the victim had been involved in a disorder a few minutes prior to the shooting.
Investigators are continuing to follow up on all leads and the case remains active.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.