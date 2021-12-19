20-Year-Old Has Life-Threatening Injuries After He Is Shot Saturday Morning On Wilcox Boulevard

A 20-year-old has life-threatening injuries after being shot late Saturday morning on Wilcox Boulevard.

At approximately 11:26 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3400 block of Wilcox Boulevard on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

They learned that the victim had been involved in a disorder a few minutes prior to the shooting. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigators are continuing to follow up on all leads and the case remains active.