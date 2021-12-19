 Sunday, December 19, 2021 44.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Former Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson Dies At 76

Former Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson has died at 76.

A native of Atlanta, he graduated from the University of Georgia in 1966.He served in the Georgia Air National Guard from 1966 until 1972. 

Former Senator Isakson was in the Georgia state Senate and later the U.S. House. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2004.

He announced in December 2019 that he was stepping down due to health reasons.

He later set up a foundation to help those was neurological diseases.

David Perdue, who served with him in the Senate, said, “Bonnie and I are heartbroken by the passing of former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson. Johnny was an effective colleague, a mentor I looked up to, and a friend whom I deeply cherished. From serving in the Air National Guard, to fighting for Georgians in the United States Senate, Johnny’s entire life revolved around service. He always put others before himself. The last few years have not been easy for Johnny, but he responded to every obstacle with stalwart resilience. His dry wit and kind heart will be missed by everyone who knew him.

“Scripture tells us in Matthew 23 that ‘the greatest among you will be a servant.’ When you consider Johnny’s life, it's clear to me that Johnny Isakson was truly the greatest among us. Bonnie and I will be praying for Dianne and the entire Isakson family in the days ahead. We hope they find comfort in knowing Johnny is at peace.”


Senator Bill Hagerty on Sunday praised Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) after he publicly declared that he cannot support President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act. He said that "effectively ends the legislation." Senator Hagerty said, "Tennesseans and Americans can rest a little easier tonight now that this legislation is finally dead. With inflation roaring at a near-40-year

Give Prison Time For Police Chases

Roy Exum: A 'Woke' Christmas

When will this idiocy end? Fox News is reporting that the United States Air Force has just authorized the use of gender pronouns in electronic signature boxes for communications within the department. When is the 'woke' and 'cancel culture' intrusion into our lives going to stop? Liberal college campuses and workplaces across the country have been adopting the "gender neutral"

Roy Exum: A ‘Woke’ Christmas

When will this idiocy end? Fox News is reporting that the United States Air Force has just authorized the use of gender pronouns in electronic signature boxes for communications within the department. When is the ‘woke’ and ‘cancel culture’ intrusion into our lives going to stop? Liberal college campuses and workplaces across the country have been adopting the "gender neutral" ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Lead At Half At Murray State, But Racers Finish Strong

The Murray State Racers pushed past the Chattanooga Mocs with a 53-point second half and turned it into an 87-76 victory for their 22 nd consecutive non-conference win at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. The Racers (10-1) have won seven in a row overall and at home this season as they travel to play the Auburn Tigers (Dec. 22). Murray State's Tevin Brown scored a ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Incredible Saturday Fizzles For Vols, Lady Vols

Saturday dawned as a full day for Tennessee basketball. Marquee games involving the Vols versus Memphis in Nashville and the Lady Vols facing defending national champion Stanford in Thompson-Boling Arena were on tap. On Friday, UT athletic director Danny White posted a video on social media promoting “an incredible Saturday” in store for Tennessee fans. White then received ... (click for more)


