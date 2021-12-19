Former Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson Dies At 76

Former Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson has died at 76.

A native of Atlanta, he graduated from the University of Georgia in 1966.He served in the Georgia Air National Guard from 1966 until 1972.

Former Senator Isakson was in the Georgia state Senate and later the U.S. House. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2004.

He announced in December 2019 that he was stepping down due to health reasons.

He later set up a foundation to help those was neurological diseases.

David Perdue, who served with him in the Senate, said, “Bonnie and I are heartbroken by the passing of former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson. Johnny was an effective colleague, a mentor I looked up to, and a friend whom I deeply cherished. From serving in the Air National Guard, to fighting for Georgians in the United States Senate, Johnny’s entire life revolved around service. He always put others before himself. The last few years have not been easy for Johnny, but he responded to every obstacle with stalwart resilience. His dry wit and kind heart will be missed by everyone who knew him.



“Scripture tells us in Matthew 23 that ‘the greatest among you will be a servant.’ When you consider Johnny’s life, it's clear to me that Johnny Isakson was truly the greatest among us. Bonnie and I will be praying for Dianne and the entire Isakson family in the days ahead. We hope they find comfort in knowing Johnny is at peace.”