Mayor Kelly's Property Along Workman Road Sells For $2,770,000

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly's property along Workman Road off Rossville Boulevard has sold for $2,770,000.

The sale was to 1394 Workman Llc from Timothy A. Kelly.

He formerly operated a motorcycle shop, Southern Power Motorsports, at the site. It was moved to near Exit 1 in East Ridge.

A city spokesperson said while in office that Mayor Kelly is not involved with his business.

In September, a large homeless camp on Workman Road was cleared out by the motorcycle business formerly operated by the mayor.

The property includes 1362, 1380, 1388 and 1394 Workman Road.