Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 81 New Cases; County Death Toll Rises From 680 To 702 Due To "Reporting Issue"; Tennessee Has 100 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Thursday and 107 new positive cases, up from 81 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 65,721.

The death total is now at 702. It was reported at 680 on Wednesday, but due to a reporting issue with an area hospital, there has been a delay in reporting COVID deaths. Twenty-one of the deaths reported on Thursday occurred in August - October. There is one current death being reported for Thursday.

"The reporting issue has been resolved but we may continue to receive reports of deaths that occurred during August-October," said Holden Young with the Hamilton County Health Department.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 65 in Hamilton County - down from 66 on Tuesday. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 22 Hamilton County inpatients and 19 patients are in ICU - down from 21 on Wednesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 64,250, which is 98 percent. There are 769 active cases, up from 710 on Wednesday.

Tennessee reported 2,458 new cases on Thursday, for a total of 1,321,030 coronavirus cases.



There were 100 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Thursday, for a total of 17,296.



The state currently has 851 people hospitalized from the virus, two more than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.749 million.



There have been 1,287,958 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 97 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,568 cases, up 2; 22 deaths



Bradley County: 22,679 cases, up 29; 229 deaths, up 4



Grundy County: 2,941 cases, up 4; 43 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 5,904 cases, up 4; 66 deaths, up 1



McMinn County: 10,782 cases, up 20; 142 deaths, up 2



Meigs County: 2,238 cases, up 2; 32 deaths, up 1



Polk County: 3,263 cases, up 4; 33 deaths



Rhea County: 7,145 cases, up 25; 99 deaths



Sequatchie County: 3,071 cases, up 1; 38 deaths



Knox County: 81,236 cases, up 184; 958 deaths, up 4



Davidson County: 124,637 cases, up 173; 1,205 deaths



Shelby County: 148,167 cases, up 226; 2,363 deaths, up 11