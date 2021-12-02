Special Meeting Set Jan. 20 On Future Of Wrecker Business In Chattanooga

The Chattanooga Wrecker Board comprised of members of the Chattanooga Beer Board plans to meet with owners of wrecker businesses throughout the city on Jan. 20. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. with the first hour devoted to the wrecker business.

The city of Chattanooga is considering making changes to ways that they are regulated, such as having one consolidated storage lot rather than individual lots for each company. Among other things, there will also be a discussion of rates that the companies are allowed to charge. All owners or drivers are welcome to attend the meeting, but the board will ask for the companies to choose a set number of representatives to speak for them to help create a plan going forward.

This was the last meeting for the long time Beer Board and Wrecker Inspector John Collins who is retiring from the Chattanooga Police Department. It will take two people to fill his shoes. Jason Wood has been designated as the new beer inspector and Phillip Mosier will be the city’s new wrecker inspector.

Officer Collins was praised for his service to the city with board members saying how much they appreciated his dedication for over 20 years with the beer board, and his fairness to those he helped to regulate. In turn, he gave credit and thanks to Fire Marshall Chuck Hartung and Building Inspector Randy Ridge and especially to the Regulatory Bureau’s Support Assistant Bertha Lawrence, who is “the Rock,” of the department, he said. “I appreciate all of your dedication to the city for keeping it safe,” he said.