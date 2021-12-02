 Thursday, December 2, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Special Meeting Set Jan. 20 On Future Of Wrecker Business In Chattanooga

Thursday, December 2, 2021 - by Gail Perry

The Chattanooga Wrecker Board comprised of members of the Chattanooga Beer Board plans to meet with owners of wrecker businesses throughout the city on Jan. 20. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. with the first hour devoted to the wrecker business.

 

The city of Chattanooga is considering making changes to ways that they are regulated, such as having one consolidated storage lot rather than individual lots for each company.

Among other things, there will also be a discussion of rates that the companies are allowed to charge.  All owners or drivers are welcome to attend the meeting, but the board will ask for the companies to choose a set number of representatives to speak for them to help create a plan going forward.

 

This was the last meeting for the long time Beer Board and Wrecker Inspector John Collins who is retiring from the Chattanooga Police Department. It will take two people to fill his shoes. Jason Wood has been designated as the new beer inspector and Phillip Mosier will be the city’s new wrecker inspector.

 

Officer Collins was praised for his service to the city with board members saying how much they appreciated his dedication for over 20 years with the beer board, and his fairness to those he helped to regulate. In turn, he gave credit and thanks to Fire Marshall Chuck Hartung and Building Inspector Randy Ridge and especially to the Regulatory Bureau’s Support Assistant Bertha Lawrence, who is “the Rock,” of the department, he said. “I appreciate all of your dedication to the city for keeping it safe,” he said.

 


December 4, 2021

10 Sets Of Chattanooga In Old Photos And Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga To Be Given Away In Contest

December 2, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Wants Police To Look For Mysterious Wanted Man; Man Says Comcast Router Damaged His Computer

December 2, 2021

Special Meeting Set Jan. 20 On Future Of Wrecker Business In Chattanooga


You can win a set of two of the books in the four-volume Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. There will be ... (click for more)

Police spoke with a woman on West Shepherd Road who said she saw a wanted man at this location. Police checked the area and couldn’t find the man or any warrants for a person by that name. Police ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Wrecker Board comprised of members of the Chattanooga Beer Board plans to meet with owners of wrecker businesses throughout the city on Jan. 20. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

10 Sets Of Chattanooga In Old Photos And Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga To Be Given Away In Contest

You can win a set of two of the books in the four-volume Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. There will be 10 winners of Chattanooga in Old Photos and Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga. To enter, just email news@chattanoogan.com with note: Books Contest. Chattanooga in Old Photos includes ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Wants Police To Look For Mysterious Wanted Man; Man Says Comcast Router Damaged His Computer

Police spoke with a woman on West Shepherd Road who said she saw a wanted man at this location. Police checked the area and couldn’t find the man or any warrants for a person by that name. Police transported the woman to her residence on Talladega Avenue. * * * A woman called police and said her Glock 19 9mm handgun was stolen from the La Quinta Inn at 7051 McCutcheon Road. ... (click for more)

Opinion

In Praise Of EV - And Response (2)

Roy, sometimes I think I envy your uncanny ability to compartmentalize, draw bright lines and to simply conclude that thing one is good and thing two is bad. No electric vehicle for you. In Roy’s universe: Batteries are bad. Gasoline is good. My 30+ years of practicing environmental law and addressing legacy environmental impacts have proved otherwise. As the Eagles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Winter Blues

Doctors call it Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and scientists are convinced about 10 million Americans suffer from what is commonly known as ‘The Winter Blues.’ Now about the last thing I want to write about is SAD and I know some people will not warm to the subject. But those who know me best know that I’ve had a problem with depression for years. I dutifully take two pills ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Reinventing Themselves

The Tennessee Vols bounced back from a sputtering start in their previous game and routed Presbyterian on Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. One night later, the Tennessee Lady Vols showed more scoring depth in beating Tennessee Tech. Both teams made progress, which arguably is as important now as results. This portion of a basketball season is crucial for sorting ... (click for more)

#11/10 Lady Vols Fly Past Golden Eagles, 76-48

Rolling to its second consecutive win of 25 points or more, the No. 11/10 Tennessee women's basketball team defeated Tennessee Tech, 76-48, Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee (7-0) has now won nine consecutive games at Thompson-Boling Arena. That is its longest streak of the Kellie Harper era and longest since UT rattled off 11 straight from Feb. 19, 2017, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors