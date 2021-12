Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND

7307 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BALTAZAR JUAREZ, JESUS ABIMAEL

1524 WATERHOUSE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BARNETTE, KEDRICK DARNELL

2604 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041713

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BOWENS, BERNETTA JO

4255 SHERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY



COOLING, LANDEN R

1720 SOUTH CLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



COTTON, DOMINICK MILES

201 EADS ST APT 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A W

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UDER THE INFLUENCE



CRAWFORD, ROBERT HOWARD

9239 LAWFORD WAY OOTLEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAUGHTRY, JOHN

6624 WHITE SANDS LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112713

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)GABRIEL-RAMIREZ, ALEXIS J3635 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLGILLISPIE, RYAN DENZEL7721 LYNNLE WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGRAVETT, JASON ANTHONY528 RETRO HUGHES ROAD BAKEWELL, 37373Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT (DOMESTIC)HARASSMENTGRAY, SHANNON LEE600 CHARLES ST APT 4 DALTON, 307203543Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGRIFFIN, LEAH GRIFFIN720 SNOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSHARMON, JESSIE LEE2209 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)HARRELL, GORDON LEE1040 GREENSLAKE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE ASSAULTHARRIS, MARSHAWN ANTONIO1721 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HAVNER, TIFFANY RENAE5 WEEKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000HOLLOWELL, LAUREN ASHLEY1440 BOWMAN RD HIXSON, 373431210Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEFOY, KEVIN MICHAEL7725 ASPIN LODGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELOCKE, EVAN ALEXANDER110 MILL STONE DR CALHOUN, 30701Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSMARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE2209 EAST 12TH ST HIGHLAND PARK, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARMCSPADDEN, ARIAL K4805 ALPINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERMENDEZ, JOSE DEJESUS4311 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOLIVER, ROBERT LAWRENCE1300 MCFARLAND AVE APT A201 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONSCRIVENS, HEATHERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMART, KIMBERLY M9615 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL HOMICIDESTEPHENS, ALLISON TARA1332 PASSENGER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTATE, CHANCE TERRY990 GREENFAWN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVANCE, JAYLEN D1239 HELENA DRIVE HIXSON, 373434724Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)REGISTRATION, EXPIREDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWALKER, LETHA JOANN112 IRIS DR GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWALLER, TYLER ALLEN1314 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDWASP, JACOB MARTIN5323 COUNTY ROAD 38 HANCEVILLE, 35077Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WITZEL, GEORGE804 CHOCTAW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTYOUNCE, TONYA RANACOVE ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)YOUNG, LETEASHA4505 CHOCTAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT