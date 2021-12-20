Nightly Lane Closures On I-24 Scheduled For Monday And Tuesday

On Monday and Tuesday, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, maintenance crews will close the right lane of I-24 East at mile marker 178 and the left lane of the US-27 South ramp to I-24 East to perform concrete repairs on I-24 East at the US-27 interchange.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter atwww.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts@Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s otherTwitter pages.