TDOT Halts Highway Construction For Christmas Holiday; No Lane Closures On Interstates And State Routes During Holiday

Monday, December 20, 2021
Road construction won’t delay travelers during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is once again halting all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state. No temporary lane closures will be allowed for construction on Tennessee roadways beginning at midnight this Thursday through 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. 
 
“With motorists expected to travel Tennessee roadways during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, keeping traffic moving and getting motorists to their destinations safely is our top priority,” said TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato.
“As always, please wear your seatbelt, reduce your speed, avoid distractions, and never drink and drive.”
 
Except for a few long-term closures that must remain for safety, all construction-related closures will be suspended during the holiday period.  Workers may still be on-site in some construction zones.  Drivers should obey all posted speed limits, particularly in construction areas.  Slower speeds are necessary in work zones due to the temporary layout of the roadway and will be enforced.  Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.  
 
AAA Travel expects more than 109 million Americans to travel this holiday season, with a majority of them driving. More than 2.6 million Tennesseans are forecast to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. 
 
Get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras from your desktop or mobile device at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.  As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination.  Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

The staff of Stone Cup Café at 208 Frazier Ave. told police a man was sitting on their balcony and refusing to leave. Officer spoke with the man and identified him. The managers of Stone Cup Cafe said they did not wish to have the man trespassed from the location but just wanted him to leave for the day. The man agreed to leave without further incident. * * * A woman at Truck ... (click for more)

Give Prison Time For Police Chases

Roy Exum: The Fourth Wise Man

Mocs Lead At Half At Murray State, But Racers Finish Strong

Dan Fleser: Incredible Saturday Fizzles For Vols, Lady Vols

