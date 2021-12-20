 Monday, December 20, 2021 40.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Mayor Kelly, CPD, And Community Partners To Announce Large Cash Reward To Help Solve Sept. 25th Grove Street Shooting

Monday, December 20, 2021

Mayor Tim Kelly, Minister Kevin Muhammad, CPD Interim Chief Eric Tucker, and CPD detectives will make an announcement on Tuesday, of a significant cash reward to help arrest and convict those suspected responsible for a shooting that occurred on Sept. 25, killing two women and injuring five others, on Grove Street in Chattanooga. 

 

The announcement will be on Tuesday, at 3:15 p.m.

in front of Community Haven, 815 North Hickory St., Chattanooga Tn. 37404.

 

Detectives with CPD Violent Crimes Unit and victims’ families have been pleading with community members who have any information about those responsible for a deadly shooting on Grove Street in September, to please come forward and help investigators make an arrest. 

 

One of the most devastating and impactful gun-violence incidents in Chattanooga’s recent history, September’s Grove Street shooting has received widespread publicity and community visibility, but no arrests have yet been made as CPD fetectives need more corroborating information and cooperation from eyewitnesses that could help bring suspects to justice.

 

In partnership with community leaders and Crime Stoppers, Mayor Kelly and CPD leadership will announce a large cash reward for anyone who will come forward and provide information that can lead to an arrest and conviction in the Grove Street shooting. 


December 20, 2021

County School Board Approves 4-Year Contract For New Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson

The County School Board on Monday afternoon approved a four-year contract for new superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. There will be a base salary of $225,000, but an opportunity to earn more by meeting certain goals. Dr. Robertson, a veteran of the County School system, was selected after Dr. Bryan Johnson announced he was leaving for the private sector. Here is the contract: ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Won't Leave Stone Cup Cafe; Man At Brew And Cue Chases Down Thieves

The staff of Stone Cup Café at 208 Frazier Ave. told police a man was sitting on their balcony and refusing to leave. Officer spoke with the man and identified him. The managers of Stone Cup Cafe said they did not wish to have the man trespassed from the location but just wanted him to leave for the day. The man agreed to leave without further incident. * * * A woman at Truck ... (click for more)

Give Prison Time For Police Chases

It seems every other morning I look at the Chattanoogan.com and see one more moron has led police on a dangerous chase on the interstate, through mall shopping lots and even sometimes quiet neighborhoods. I have a proposal for both the Georgia and Tennessee legislatures. It's very simple. One year for every mile, mandatory. You lead the police on a nine-mile chase. Then the moron ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Fourth Wise Man

I never knew until yesterday that there were Four Wise Men. As this Christmas Week takes hold, I find that it is fun to search in the corners of the Internet for Christmas “gifts,” if you please, that have slipped by me in my three score and ten. Every nativity scene I have ever seen depicts three Magi but, no, there was definitely a fourth. Henry Van Dyke, a brilliant black ... (click for more)

Early Christmas: Moc Women End Losing Streak

Coach Katie Burrows and Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs celebrated Christmas a few days early this year. Facing the North Carolina-Asheville Bulldogs on Monday afternoon at McKenzie Arena, the Chattanooga women did something they haven’t done all year and that’s win a basketball game at home. They’ve been close a couple of times, but they finally got over the hump on Monday as they ... (click for more)

Mocs Lead At Half At Murray State, But Racers Finish Strong

The Murray State Racers pushed past the Chattanooga Mocs with a 53-point second half and turned it into an 87-76 victory for their 22 nd consecutive non-conference win at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. The Racers (10-1) have won seven in a row overall and at home this season as they travel to play the Auburn Tigers (Dec. 22). Murray State's Tevin Brown scored a ... (click for more)


