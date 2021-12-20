Mayor Kelly, CPD, And Community Partners To Announce Large Cash Reward To Help Solve Sept. 25th Grove Street Shooting

Mayor Tim Kelly, Minister Kevin Muhammad, CPD Interim Chief Eric Tucker, and CPD detectives will make an announcement on Tuesday, of a significant cash reward to help arrest and convict those suspected responsible for a shooting that occurred on Sept. 25, killing two women and injuring five others, on Grove Street in Chattanooga.

The announcement will be on Tuesday, at 3:15 p.m. in front of Community Haven, 815 North Hickory St., Chattanooga Tn. 37404.

Detectives with CPD Violent Crimes Unit and victims’ families have been pleading with community members who have any information about those responsible for a deadly shooting on Grove Street in September, to please come forward and help investigators make an arrest.

One of the most devastating and impactful gun-violence incidents in Chattanooga’s recent history, September’s Grove Street shooting has received widespread publicity and community visibility, but no arrests have yet been made as CPD fetectives need more corroborating information and cooperation from eyewitnesses that could help bring suspects to justice.

In partnership with community leaders and Crime Stoppers, Mayor Kelly and CPD leadership will announce a large cash reward for anyone who will come forward and provide information that can lead to an arrest and conviction in the Grove Street shooting.