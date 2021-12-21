Brandon England, 23, In Custody In String Of Dumpster Fires That Forced Evacuation Of 2 Downtown Apartment Buildings Tuesday Morning

With the help of downtown businesses and the Chattanooga Police Department, the Chattanooga Fire Department was able to swiftly apprehend the suspect believed to be connected to a string of recent arson cases. Brandon England, 23, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated arson.

The string of intentionally-set fires in downtown Chattanooga forced the evacuation of two apartment buildings very early Tuesday morning and had Chattanooga Fire Department companies working at multiple locations.

There were 11 dumpster and trash fires from Main Street to Cowart Street.

It is believed the fires were all set at the same time, around midnight. Two apartment buildings (one at 14th & Market and the other at East Main & Market) had to be evacuated because smoke from the dumpster fires went throughout the structures, setting off the fire alarms and sprinkler systems.

Both buildings were ventilated to clear out the smoke.

At this time, all of the fires are out and there are no injuries. CFD investigators were on the scene.

Chattanooga Fire Department Green Shift units worked to get all of the fires out quickly.

“Our firefighters did an outstanding job responding to so many fires in different locations all in the same timeframe and they were able to get everything extinguished quickly. Our investigators then worked to build the case and bring this to a close,” said CFD Operations Chief Rick Boatwright. “We appreciate all of the assistance we received from the community and CPD.”