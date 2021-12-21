Hamilton County Finalizes Purchase Of McDonald Farm

Hamilton County is now the official owner of its newest industrial park, the McDonald Farm.

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced closing papers finalizing the sale of the 2,100 acre site were passed on Tuesday.

Mayor Jim Coppinger described the future of the farm saying, “Our concept is to use the McDonald Farm site for mixed development and our hope is to eventually have a corporate headquarters that offers good wages locate at the farm.”

The mayor also explained that while the purchase involves 2,100 acres. Mayor Coppinger said parts of the farm will be used for recreational purposes and other mixed uses.

The mayor hopes to begin recreational efforts at the farm as early as this spring.

Mayor Coppinger said there has already been interest in the site. The mayor also reminded the public that Enterprise South which now hosts Volkswagen, Amazon and a number of other businesses had to have over 800 acres bulldozed in order for Volkswagen to consider locating their manufacturing facility at that location. There are now well over three thousand jobs at Enterprise South.