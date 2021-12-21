 Tuesday, December 21, 2021 45.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Health Department Thanks Community; Recognizes 1-Year Anniversary Of Administering COVID Vaccine

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department thanked the community and recognized the one-year anniversary of administering the COVID vaccine.

Sabrina Novak, Hamilton County Health Department administrator, said, "As we move forward into a new year, we want to take this time to pause and reflect on the successes, difficulties and losses our community has endured during this pandemic.

"Until late December 2020, the tools we had to fight this virus were COVID testing, masks, hand washing, and social distancing. In late 2020, the Health Department received news that we would soon begin to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. The sense of excitement—that we were finally reaching a turning point in the pandemic—provided a light of hope in such bleak times. 

"The Health Department is now close to giving a total of 200,000 vaccines to individuals in Hamilton County, which accounts for over 42 percent of the total number given, numbers that seemed so daunting in the beginning. This milestone is due to the dedication and commitment of Health Department staff and volunteers, community members coming to be vaccinated, and our partners who saw the need for our community and opened their doors to us.  These partnerships allowed us to safely and efficiently provide both testing and vaccine to residents. There are too many partners to adequately list, but they spanned the gamut from local government and faith based organizations, to nonprofits and private businesses. They played a pivotal role in the Health Department being able to react quickly to this virus and provide the community with tools needed to curb its rapid spread.

"The past two years have taken a heavy toll on all of us. Nothing in this pandemic has been straightforward or consistent, other than the fact that it required all of us to be flexible and adapt to an ever-evolving situation, sometimes daily.  From losing loved ones to COVID-19, to the connections our staff made with residents, only to find out that they passed away from COVID a few days later. This year has not been easy but has proven our resolve and tenacity. We recognize the very real losses and express our condolences to everyone who has lost someone to COVID.  Each one of the 744 Hamilton County deaths from COVID as well as the 800,000 deaths in the U.S. is a life gone- a real loss to their friends, family and community.

"We understand that COVID fatigue is real and that people are tired and ready for a sense of normalcy, but now is not the time to be complacent. Omicron is another reminder that COVID is still very real and still spreading across the globe. We encourage people to meet this holiday season and enjoy time with loved ones, but as you do, please continue to practice good public health measures like washing your hands, wearing your mask, testing for COVID before you gather, and most importantly, getting your vaccine."

 


Pass A Vaccination Law That Applies To Everyone - And Response

The recent talk and push to make businesses who employ more than 100 people, responsible to do the government’s job, is confusing to me. Why are we going to force the large businesses, which make up only 1.9 percent of all employers responsible to vaccinate their people, at their expense? Yes, I said “their expense.” While the vaccine is ‘free’ the administration, production interruption, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The White Envelope

In 1982, Woman’s Day magazine asked its readers to enter a contest, “My Most Moving Holiday Tradition.” Nancy Gavin sent in a story entitled “For The Man Who Hated Christmas” and had no idea that in the next 40 years it would become a nationwide tradition. Her story won the contest, and it also won the hearts of thousands of families when we discovered what The White Envelope was ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Bounce Back Strong Against ETSU

No. 7/9 Tennessee took a commanding victory over in-state foe ETSU on Monday night, winning 112-58 in Thompson-Boling Arena. The score reflects UT's highest point total since claiming a 131-69 triumph against Troy on Dec. 6, 2017, and is the most points scored in a single game during head coach Kellie Harper's tenure. Six Tennessee (10-1) players were in double figures, ... (click for more)

Mocs Look To Snap Skid Against MTSU On Wednesday

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team looks to snap a two-game skid in its last non-conference game of the season Wednesday night inside McKenzie Arena against in-state foe Middle Tennessee. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. Chattanooga (9-3) is coming off a pair of road losses to two top-10 Collegeinsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 squads in Belmont (7) and Murray State (10). ... (click for more)


