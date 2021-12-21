 Tuesday, December 21, 2021 43.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Vince Dean To Seek Another Term As County Criminal Court Clerk

Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Vince Dean
Vince Dean

Vince Dean announced on Tuesday that he will seek another term as the Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerk. Mr. Dean has served in this office since leaving the Tennessee General Assembly in 2014. 

He said, "I look forward to four more years of doing what my life calling has been: serving the citizens of Hamilton County."  

Mr. Dean spent 27 years as a Chattanooga Police officer.  While an officer, he served part time on the East Ridge City Council, where he was appointed Mayor in 2005.  In 2006 he was appointed to the Tennessee General Assembly as the District 30 State Representative.  He served there until winning the seat he currently holds in 2014.

Since taking office, Mr.

Dean has gained the respect and admiration of most all of the attorneys that serve the Hamilton County Court System. He has worked closely with defendants to reduce the amount of outstanding debt to the court system. He streamlined the payment process by creating a one stop shop where defendants can pay both Sessions Criminal fines and Circuit Criminal fines in one location. Just recently he announced that a similar office will open for expungement services after the first of the year.

“Retaining qualified Deputy Clerks, paying competitive wages and being good stewards of taxpayer dollars, has been a top priority,” Mr. Dean said.  “I think we have done an excellent job of that. We are constantly searching for ways to make our office run more efficiently, while not sacrificing the excellent service we provide.

“Public service has not just been a way of life for me, it has been my entire life.  I sincerely appreciate the trust that has been placed in me and am committed to continue my dedication to this office.” 


