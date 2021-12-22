Police Blotter: Man Wearing Ball Cap Drives Off In Gold Altima Conveniently Left Running; Woman Screaming Outside Her Home Needs Police After All

A man on Shallowford Road told police he arrived home at 10 p.m. and went inside to use the restroom. He said when he returned to his vehicle there was a black male in the driver's seat. He

said the man began driving away. The only description he could give was that he was wearing a baseball cap. The man could not give a direction of travel and there is no video footage for police to review. He said there was a gray SUV following behind his vehicle, and he felt the two people were possibly "working together." The man said he left his car running when he went inside his home. He described his vehicle as a standard gold 2015 Nissan Altima.

* * *

A woman on Manchester Drive told police she had ordered an EBT card, but never received it. She was told it was delivered via mail, but she was not sure when it was delivered.

* * *

An employee at the Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd., told police a white male came into the store and she could not prove the man stole anything. However, there was a white female who was with the man and she attempted to conceal a Husky socket set. The woman passed all points of sale. The employee stopped the woman and was able to get the item back. The employee said she would like to press charges once identification is made.

* * *

A woman on E. Brainerd Road told police someone broke into her unlocked car and stole her handbag with $80 and her Social Security card. She had no suspect information.

* * *

A woman on W. 37th Street told police she would like to have a man by the name of "Dewayne" removed from her residence. She said he was currently in the living room of the residence.

Police arrived and spoke to the woman, a black female who did not wish to provided her information. She said the man had left the residence and police were no longer needed. Prior to making contact with the woman, police did not hear any sounds of a disorder.

* * *



A caller reported a disorder on Water Street. Police could hear loud arguing coming from inside the residence. Upon making entry, police spoke with a man and woman. The two were separated to discuss what had taken place. The woman said while the man was at work she was at a party. She said while there she was intoxicated and fell, causing an injury to the area around her eye. She said when she returned home, she was in a verbal altercation with him because she did not answer her phone while she was away and she returned home with the injury, which had upset him. Police then spoke with the man, who said while he was at work he was attempting to reach her by phone. He said when he returned home he got into a verbal argument with her over her not answering her phone and asking her about her injuries. The man did not live at the residence and he was asked to leave by the woman to prevent further altercation. The man did leave the residence while police were present.

* * *

A woman at a motel on Shallowford Road told police that sometime overnight someone entered her unlocked 2006 Nissan Armada and stole several items. She said the motel management will check their security camera footage to see if a suspect can be recognized.

* * *

A man on Cherryton Drive called police and said he needed assistance getting his belongings because another man was on scene and they are not supposed to be around each other. Police were able to assist the man in gathering his belongings without incident.

* * *

While conducting a well-being check, police discovered a Kawasaki Mule, that had been reported stolen, behind a residence on Homer Street. The owner was notified and it was towed by Reliable Towing to Bliss Avenue. The Kawasaki was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Rotary Drive called police because she got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend after confronting him about cheating on her. Both of them said there was no physical altercation. Police observed neither of them nor the residence had any signs of any physical altercation. Both of them said the argument was over and they would go their separate ways in different rooms. Both of them remained at the residence.

* * *

A man told police that sometime in the past several weeks someone had cut the catalytic converter off of his 2021 Freedom Traveler RV that he keeps parked at USA Storage, 6115 Mountain View. He said management there will be searching the security video footage to see if they can find a suspect.

* * *

An employee of Summit Funding, 6148 Lee Hwy., said she had customers refusing to leave. Police arrived on scene and were able to assist a woman and her husband in leaving. They said that they were arguing about whether or not services were provided under a business agreement. All agreed that the business was concluded and no further interaction was needed.

* * *

A man on Mountain Creek Road told police he noticed his vehicle, a Kia RIO, had been keyed down the driver's side and back. He believes this happened overnight. He wanted a report for insurance purposes. There is no suspect information.

* * *

An employee at a rental place on the Southside told police she believes the employees of the adjoining business are smoking weed in the parking lot. Police did not observe any illegal activity in the area.

* * *

A man at Rossville Avenue/E. 17th Street told police someone broke into his vehicle while parked there. He said nothing was taken, but the passenger front window was busted.

* * *

A woman on Blanchard Street called for police. Upon arrival, police attempted to speak with the woman, who was standing in her front yard screaming into her phone. Police waited for her to stop screaming so that she could talk to him; however, she then told the officer to "get the (expletive) off my property." She then began to ask why police were even there, and he told her that it was because she called them. She then called the officer a "cracker" and went inside her home. As the officer was leaving, a man pulled in and the woman came back outside yelling at him. The woman then told the officer that the man had no permission to drive her car. When police asked who the man was, she said he was her ex-husband and that he had gone to her mom's house and got the car without her permission. When police asked how he got the keys, she said that her mom gave them to him. She said she just wanted the man to leave. Police transported the man to his vehicle at a middle school.