Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, MARQUES VANQUELL 
640 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BEATY, MARSHALL CLIFTON 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
STALKING
STALKING

BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS 
3433 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BLOCKER, CHARLES EDWARD 
4115 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161716 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY

BOWMAN, GUY NELSON 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, JEREMY W 
2424 LEANN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062213 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURNS, JEREMY ADAM 
303 WICKS DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUTTS, JIMMY LEE 
254 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041744 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CARTER, GREGORY LEBRON 
3006 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

CHASTAIN, TAYLOR LYNN 
461 ISABELLA AVE COPPERHILL, 37317 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

COLEMAN, ALEX LEARTHUR 
3808 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
252 COOPER RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DUKE, JASON T 
6110 SASHA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

ELLIS, GARY MICHAEL 
3132 IDLEWILD DRIVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ENGLAND, BRANDON LEVI 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ARSON
AGGRAVATED ARSON

ESTILL, HENRY LEE 
2045 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

GARCIA, DANIEL CIREACO 
2801 FAXON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST

GARRISON, SKYLER CHRISTOPHER 
39 CIRCLE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

GONZALEZ, CHRIS LEE 
911 E JEFFERSON ST/ HOMELESS CHARLOTTESVILLE, 22902 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE 
3331 HIGHWATER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374191559 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HORTON, MATTHEW ROBERT 
1208 LAREDO AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING

JACKSON, ANDRENAY KENYETTA 
5505 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EXTORTION

JAMES, GERALD CURTIS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON, BRANDON KEITH 
2125 PORT ROYAL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

JONES, MAURICE ALAN 
2702 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KNOX, JONATHAN RUSSELL 
721 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY

LEFFEW, CALEB SHANE 
10312 ARNETT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)

LEGRA, TRENT 
1368 SOLAR DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING

LOWE, ADRAIN 
5134 MONTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

MENARD, JAKE JOSEPH 
221 KEY STONE DR CHRUCH POINT, 70525 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAYNE, SAMUEL ALEXANDER 
1117 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PETERSON, ALEXANDRIA K 
3084 BENTON PIKE NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSTELL, JOSEPH 
308 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113424 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING

REEL, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
3507 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD 
6860 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, TIMOTHY SCOTT 
239 CLOUD SPRINGS RD FORT OGLETHORPE, 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FTA (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

ST PIERRE, MARLA 
3742 GEORGETOWN RD NW UNIT 14 CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

STEVISON, JEFFERY DYLON 
2201 SOUTHFORKE DR SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STONE, JAKE WADE 
432 SCHMIDT ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THOMPSON, CALEB LEBRON 
1106 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

VANHOOSER, CLINT DEWAYNE 
RED ROOF INN SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, HAILEY SUZANNE 
409 MAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED

WILLIAMS, CRYSTAL L 
3180 SOUTH LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, RICHARD NATHAN 
107 GOODSON AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PTR (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

WISER, JASON BRADLEY 
1420 BRENDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE


