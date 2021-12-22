Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, MARQUES VANQUELL

640 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BEATY, MARSHALL CLIFTON

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

STALKING

STALKING



BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS

3433 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BLOCKER, CHARLES EDWARD

4115 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161716

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY



BOWMAN, GUY NELSON

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, JEREMY W

2424 LEANN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062213

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BURNS, JEREMY ADAM

303 WICKS DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

254 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041744

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CARTER, GREGORY LEBRON

3006 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



CHASTAIN, TAYLOR LYNN

461 ISABELLA AVE COPPERHILL, 37317

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



COLEMAN, ALEX LEARTHUR

3808 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY

252 COOPER RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DUKE, JASON T

6110 SASHA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



ELLIS, GARY MICHAEL

3132 IDLEWILD DRIVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ENGLAND, BRANDON LEVI

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ARSON

AGGRAVATED ARSON



ESTILL, HENRY LEE

2045 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G



GARCIA, DANIEL CIREACO

2801 FAXON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST



GARRISON, SKYLER CHRISTOPHER

39 CIRCLE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



GONZALEZ, CHRIS LEE

911 E JEFFERSON ST/ HOMELESS CHARLOTTESVILLE, 22902

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE

3331 HIGHWATER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374191559

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HORTON, MATTHEW ROBERT

1208 LAREDO AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING



JACKSON, ANDRENAY KENYETTA

5505 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EXTORTION



JAMES, GERALD CURTIS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JOHNSON, BRANDON KEITH

2125 PORT ROYAL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)



JONES, MAURICE ALAN

2702 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



KNOX, JONATHAN RUSSELL

721 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY



LEFFEW, CALEB SHANE

10312 ARNETT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)



LEGRA, TRENT

1368 SOLAR DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING



LOWE, ADRAIN

5134 MONTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



MENARD, JAKE JOSEPH

221 KEY STONE DR CHRUCH POINT, 70525

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PAYNE, SAMUEL ALEXANDER

1117 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PETERSON, ALEXANDRIA K

3084 BENTON PIKE NE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



POSTELL, JOSEPH

308 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113424

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING



REEL, MICHAEL ANTHONY

3507 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD

6860 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SMITH, TIMOTHY SCOTT

239 CLOUD SPRINGS RD FORT OGLETHORPE,

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FTA (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)



ST PIERRE, MARLA

3742 GEORGETOWN RD NW UNIT 14 CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FORGERY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION



STEVISON, JEFFERY DYLON

2201 SOUTHFORKE DR SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STONE, JAKE WADE

432 SCHMIDT ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



THOMPSON, CALEB LEBRON

1106 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



VANHOOSER, CLINT DEWAYNE

RED ROOF INN SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WALKER, HAILEY SUZANNE

409 MAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED



WILLIAMS, CRYSTAL L

3180 SOUTH LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILLIAMS, RICHARD NATHAN

107 GOODSON AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PTR (DRIVING ON REVOKED)



WISER, JASON BRADLEY

1420 BRENDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE