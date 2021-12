Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BIBBINS, ANDRE GROVER

2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BICE, RICHARD P

128 BRINDALENE ALNE UNIT JASPER, 75951

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BREWER, ERIC L

7636 BORS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STOP SIGN VIOLATION



BURNETTE, STEPHEN ELMER

7639 N BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLARK, JUSTIN ANDREW

4307 FOUNTAIN AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COHEN, MATTHEW SCOTT

1 EAST 11TH STREET ROSSVILLE, 302414631

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)CONTRERAS, JOEL1510 EAST 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OVER $1,000 (AUTO)THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE1223 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTCUNARD, MARCUS EDWARD244 GARNET RIDGE ROAD HIRAM, 30141Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDUCKETT, JALEN TREMAYNE6327 SHELL DRIVE SW ATLANTA, 30331Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTHEFT OF PROPERTYGARCIA, CHRISTIAN RONALDO3228 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GARTH, KEVIN LEBRON7723 COLEMERE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UNGOODE, MICHAEL AARON287 WOMACK LANE DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESGREEN, JIMMY CHARLES3218 GELSIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTHALPIN, WILLIE GAY3003 ADDISON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374061523Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTHANDLEY, DONALD WILLIAM1011 FLOYD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 00000Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101553Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJARVIS, THOMAS JASON6402 RIDGE LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYJOHNSON, DEWAR B469 DODD RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)JONES, ARLANTIS JEROME1754 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KILGORE, ERNEST STEVEN160 SHARP ST WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEKING, AUTUMN RENEA430 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 373798320Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD NEGLECTLAWSON, MAX NICKALUSHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101433Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINIAL TRESPASSVANDALISM /MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLEFEBER, KYLE JHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)LONG, MICHAEL L1703 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHANHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071026Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTYMENDOZA IZARA, SHOVY3314 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMOORE, CLARISSA LATONYA4647 NORTHLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCTVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)NELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ6311 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162429Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTYNOLEN, ANGIE M2070 COUNTY ROAD RANBURNE, 36273Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)PERKINS, JAEN PIMPTAYHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLFAILURE TO APPEARPICKETT, TASHA SHENECK3518 OHLS AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPORTER, JANICE LOUISE1914 LAKEWOOD AVENUE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANDERS, BRIAN K144 SOUTH JACKSON ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SEDOR, JON RICHARD1834 ALBERMARLE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTSIMS, SHASTINA MARIE157 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 373435078Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:FORFEITURE CAPIAS- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCEFORFEITURE CAPIAS- POSSESION OF METHTOMAS, JUANA ANDRES6111 SHERWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDUIWARREN, ANTHONY L1813 BARNES CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION