Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALTAZAR, ALEX PEREZ

3700 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BARBER, HOPE JESSICA ANN

74 CRABTREE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BAUTISTA-RAMIREZ, DOMINGO

3622 HELEN LANE APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE



BEAMER, BRYCE ERIC

1070 EWING ALBRIGHT RD ASHLAND, 37015

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BEARD, TAMERON DICENE

8815 FORREST POND DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BELTRAN, ABRAHAM

4103 DAYTON BLVD APT E96 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

SIMPLE ASSAULT DV



BONDS, SHARONDA MONIQUE

3400 LISA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE POSSESSION

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

EVADING ARREST



CALFEE, DAVID ANTHONY

182 TREE FROGLN BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)



DEAN, EMILY MARIE

70 THARP DRIVE LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



DEFEE, TRAVIS TODD

206 HEIGHTS LN CLAYTON, 305254476

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



EVANS, ORLANDO JERRELL

3450 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FLOWERS, HEATHER MICHELLE

3816 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GUPTON, EDWARD MITCHELL

7640 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JONES, JOSHUA LAMONT

1106 N Hawthorne St Chattanooga, 374063105

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MACDOUGALL, MICHAEL JOSEPH

2310 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT UNDER $1,000.00



MASSINGILL, MICHAEL JERMAINE

603 ROCKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MCGEE, REBECCA PAIGE

2107 N FORK DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCKIBBEN, VANESSA MARIA

4621 MAYWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000



MIHALOVIC, ROBERT ANTHONY

1122 RIDGE TOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED OR CANC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



NGUYEN, TAM THANH

2828 ROYL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



PROCTOR, KAYLA A

422 HASTY DRIVE TUNNELHILL, 37401

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNSANCHEZ, JUAN ADRIAN2723 FOLTZ DR APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTSHAW, CHARLES E4700 Biltmore Ave Chattanooga, 374113803Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSTARLING, KENNETH JAMES909 GILLESPIE RD Chattanooga, 374111512Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COTRAMBLE, KEVIN ANTONIO1808 S Willow St Chattanooga, 374046227Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWARD, ELIZABETH GRACE ANN1020 MUSHROOM WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771494Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILHITE, MARVIN6000 HILLCREST HARRISON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000FORGERY