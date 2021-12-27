 Monday, December 27, 2021 66.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Routine Business Check Ends With Felony Arrest In Cleveland

Monday, December 27, 2021
Bradley County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Adams conducted a routine business check of the Applegate Inn on APD 40 on Monday.

While on scene, Deputy Adams observed a man sitting in a white Geo Prizm in the parking lot. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Timothy Dunn. Upon making contact with Dunn and conducting a probable cause search, Deputy Adams located a Taurus G2C 9mm, a SCCY CPX-2 9mm pistol, a bag of marijuana, a large quantity of methamphetamine (approximately 5.59 ounces), and a small blue pill believed to be oxycodone.
The narcotics will be forwarded to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for analysis.

Dunn was arrested and charged with possession of meth for resale, simple possession of Schedule II, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was transported to the Bradley County Jail and is currently being held with no bond.



December 27, 2021

Georgia Has 23,064 New Coronavirus Cases And 38 More Deaths

December 27, 2021

Routine Business Check Ends With Felony Arrest In Cleveland

December 27, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 38 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,277. There are 23,064 new cases on Monday, as that total ... (click for more)

Bradley County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Adams conducted a routine business check of the Applegate Inn on APD 40 on Monday. While on scene, Deputy Adams observed a man sitting in a white Geo ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 23,064 New Coronavirus Cases And 38 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 38 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,277. There are 23,064 new cases on Monday, as that total reaches 1,362,530 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 93,497, which is an increase of 712. Here are the numbers by county, last updated Thursday: Catoosa ... (click for more)

Routine Business Check Ends With Felony Arrest In Cleveland

Bradley County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Adams conducted a routine business check of the Applegate Inn on APD 40 on Monday. While on scene, Deputy Adams observed a man sitting in a white Geo Prizm in the parking lot. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Timothy Dunn. Upon making contact with Dunn and conducting a probable cause search, Deputy Adams located a Taurus G2C ... (click for more)

Opinion

Pass A Vaccination Law That Applies To Everyone - And Response

The recent talk and push to make businesses who employ more than 100 people, responsible to do the government’s job, is confusing to me. Why are we going to force the large businesses, which make up only 1.9 percent of all employers responsible to vaccinate their people, at their expense? Yes, I said “their expense.” While the vaccine is ‘free’ the administration, production interruption, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Omicron Variant

I’m not one to panic, but anyone who has been tracking the Omicron variant of COVID knows that in just the month of December we are seeing a surge like March of 2020 when the coronavirus first struck our unsuspecting public. According to WEBMD, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing across the U.S. due to the “extraordinarily contagious” Omicron variant, and they will ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Women Can't Keep Pace With #7 Lady Vols; Fall 91-41 in Knoxville

The UTC Mocs could not keep pace with the #7 Lady Vols and suffered a 50-point loss on Monday night in Knoxville. Tennessee improves to 11-1, including 7-1 at home, just before entering SEC Conference play. The Mocs slide to 2-12. The Lady Vols, substituting freely through much of the contest, led 22-5 at the quarter, then 43-19 at halftime. They were ahead 71-28 at the end ... (click for more)

Fulkerson Double-Double Fuels Vols To Win Over #6 Arizona

On a night when he matched the program record for games played, super senior John Fulkerson posted a double-double to lead 19th-ranked Tennessee to a 77-73 victory against No. 6 Arizona in front of a raucous crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday. The Kingsport, Tennessee, native scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed 10 boards while adding two assists in 30 minutes ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors