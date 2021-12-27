Routine Business Check Ends With Felony Arrest In Cleveland

Bradley County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Adams conducted a routine business check of the Applegate Inn on APD 40 on Monday.While on scene, Deputy Adams observed a man sitting in a white Geo Prizm in the parking lot. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Timothy Dunn. Upon making contact with Dunn and conducting a probable cause search, Deputy Adams located a Taurus G2C 9mm, a SCCY CPX-2 9mm pistol, a bag of marijuana, a large quantity of methamphetamine (approximately 5.59 ounces), and a small blue pill believed to be oxycodone.The narcotics will be forwarded to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for analysis.Dunn was arrested and charged with possession of meth for resale, simple possession of Schedule II, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was transported to the Bradley County Jail and is currently being held with no bond.