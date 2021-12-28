 Tuesday, December 28, 2021 66.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Wilbur The Pig Took A Tumble On I-24, But Things Turned Out Great

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 - by John Wilson

Wilbur the pig took a tumble on Interstate 24 near Rossville Boulevard, but it turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to him.

The 100-pound pig was initially taken to the McKamey Animal Center after an interesting 911 call went out: "Pig on the loose on the freeway." 

That caused several officers to briefly get involved in getting the pig in custody.

The fall from a transport truck caused injuries so he was immediately taken to the animal shelter.

McKamey recently put out a post seeking a home for Wilbur. Courtney Holder answered the call after a friend alerted her to the situation.

The friend knew that Courtney and boyfriend Kevin Bunch have a 10-acre spread in Chattanooga with plenty of room for a pig to go along with the nine chickens, two dogs and two cats.

Courtney said Wilbur has a scar down his back from the fall, but seems in fine shape.

She said, "He's been a good addition. He follows us around and is really smart. He gets along with the dogs. He likes a good belly rub."

Wilbur is around six months old and should get to between 300-500 pounds, she said.

Courtney thinks the odd incident may have spared Wilbur from becoming breakfast fare. She said, "He was probably being transported to a farm where he would have been raised for bacon."

Instead, he gets to live out his days getting belly rubs and playing with the dogs on a Chattanooga farm.


