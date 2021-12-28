Rustic Village Apartment Damaged By Fire Tuesday Afternoon

Chattanooga firefighters had a fire out within minutes of arriving on the scene of an apartment complex on Central Drive.

At 1:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Blue Shift companies responded to the Rustic Village Apartments (510 Central Drive) following reports of black smoke coming out of one of the apartment buildings.

Hamilton County EMS personnel arriving on the scene confirmed that smoke was coming from the second floor. Firefighters found flames in one of the apartments and quickly extinguished the fire. It was out by 1:39 p.m.

There were no injuries, and the fire was contained to one apartment. The cause is under investigation.

Squad 13, Ladder 13, Quint 8, Engine 15, Quint 21, Quint 6, Ladder 7, Battalion 1, Battalion 2 (Blue), CFD’s Operations Chief and CFD’s Investigation Division responded.