 Tuesday, December 28, 2021 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Rustic Village Apartment Damaged By Fire Tuesday Afternoon

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Chattanooga firefighters had a fire out within minutes of arriving on the scene of an apartment complex on Central Drive.

At 1:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Blue Shift companies responded to the Rustic Village Apartments (510 Central Drive) following reports of black smoke coming out of one of the apartment buildings.

Hamilton County EMS personnel arriving on the scene confirmed that smoke was coming from the second floor. Firefighters found flames in one of the apartments and quickly extinguished the fire. It was out by 1:39 p.m.

There were no injuries, and the fire was contained to one apartment. The cause is under investigation.

Squad 13, Ladder 13, Quint 8, Engine 15, Quint 21, Quint 6, Ladder 7, Battalion 1, Battalion 2 (Blue), CFD’s Operations Chief and CFD’s Investigation Division responded.


December 28, 2021

Lonnie Kaufmann, 57, Arrested For Arson At Overlook Apartments On Sunday

December 28, 2021

Work To Require Temporary Closure Of Harrison Pike At Intersection With White Oak Road Beginning Tuesday Evening

December 28, 2021

Rustic Village Apartment Damaged By Fire Tuesday Afternoon


Lonnie Kaufmann, 57, has been charged with aggravated arson in connection with a fire at The Overlook Apartments on Boynton Drive that occurred on Sunday. According to CFD investigators, there ... (click for more)

Beginning Tuesday, at 6 p.m., the Tennessee Department of Transportation will close SR-312 (Harrison Pike) to all traffic at the intersection with White Oak Road. A routine inspection revealed ... (click for more)

Chattanooga firefighters had a fire out within minutes of arriving on the scene of an apartment complex on Central Drive. At 1:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Blue Shift companies responded to the Rustic ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Lonnie Kaufmann, 57, Arrested For Arson At Overlook Apartments On Sunday

Lonnie Kaufmann, 57, has been charged with aggravated arson in connection with a fire at The Overlook Apartments on Boynton Drive that occurred on Sunday. According to CFD investigators, there were two separate fires in Kaufmann’s apartment that were intentionally set by him. Kaufmann suffered minor smoke inhalation and was transported to the hospital. He was treated and released ... (click for more)

Work To Require Temporary Closure Of Harrison Pike At Intersection With White Oak Road Beginning Tuesday Evening

Beginning Tuesday, at 6 p.m., the Tennessee Department of Transportation will close SR-312 (Harrison Pike) to all traffic at the intersection with White Oak Road. A routine inspection revealed damage to a small drainage structure near log mile 4.7 that requires immediate repairs. Out of an abundance of caution, the road will be closed until further notice while a repair plan ... (click for more)

Opinion

Pass A Vaccination Law That Applies To Everyone - And Response

The recent talk and push to make businesses who employ more than 100 people, responsible to do the government’s job, is confusing to me. Why are we going to force the large businesses, which make up only 1.9 percent of all employers responsible to vaccinate their people, at their expense? Yes, I said “their expense.” While the vaccine is ‘free’ the administration, production interruption, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Coach's Wisdom

When my copy of The Epoch Times is delivered each week, I scan it quickly, scribbling short notes over the stories I want to return to, and then I read a wonderful newspaper. One of my favorite stops is called “Dear Next Generation” where readers share “advice to our young readers” and these are always delicious. With my sports background, I was particularly drawn to “Lessons Learned ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Coach Burrows Wants To Continue UT Series Despite Lopsided Game

Chattanooga and Tennessee played a women’s basketball game Monday night for the first time since 2015. Mocs coach Katie Burrows hopes it’s not the last time for a while. “I would like to continue this, Tennessee and Chattanooga playing each other in some capacity,” she said after UT’s 91-41 victory. “I think it’s fun for the players and a nice quick buzz up the road and maybe ... (click for more)

UTC Women Can't Keep Pace With #7 Lady Vols; Fall 91-41 in Knoxville

The UTC Mocs could not keep pace with the #7 Lady Vols and suffered a 50-point loss on Monday night in Knoxville. Tennessee improves to 11-1, including 7-1 at home, just before entering SEC Conference play. The Mocs slide to 2-12. The Lady Vols, substituting freely through much of the contest, led 22-5 at the quarter, then 43-19 at halftime. They were ahead 71-28 at the end ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors