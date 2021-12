Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABLES, JAMIE SHAWN

3449 HALL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ANDREWS, KENDALL D

1900 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042222

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BONDS, ANTINQUE

6218 MELTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CAL, SHANICE NICOLE

4293 BROWNWOOD VILLAGE CIR APT F CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



CHAUDHARI, VIJAY NARSING

8623 GEORGETOWN TRACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



CONNER, COTI DANIELLE

105 CROSS STREEET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOBBINS, COLTON KAYLE

2101 DERBEN POINT SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EVEANS, GEORGE RAY

3306 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



EWTON, SHERRY MARIE

15821 COULTERVILLE RD SALE CREEK, 373739761

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GERMAN SELVADOR, PEREZ MENDEZ

1813 SOUTH ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HUDGINS, DEANGELO H

3912 JUANDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE

3807 DEERFOOT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061206

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



KENNEDY, REBECCA

2419 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCELANGLEY, CHARLES A132 DURHAM ROAD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELEYVA, ANGEL1679 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE1905 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064202Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARYMCKINNEY, EDWARD DWIGHT5406 HIGH ST OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON6314 FIX AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RUSHING, AMBER BETH2508 E 19TH ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 374045353Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER 1,000SUTTON, JAYLON QUENTARIUS15 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETHURMOND, JUSTIN TYLERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWINFIELD, NIGEL ROY1407 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WISHON, SETH AXLEY790 HARP SWITCH RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307072627Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE