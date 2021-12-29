 Wednesday, December 29, 2021 63.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Dunlap Woman Drives Wrong Way On I-24; Strikes 7 Vehicles

Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Rachel Lynn Hicks
Rachel Lynn Hicks

A Dunlap, Tn., woman is facing multiple charges after authorities said she struck seven different vehicles during a police pursuit from Highway 27 to I-24. At one point she was driving the wrong way on the freeway.

Finally taken into custody was Rachel Lynn Hicks, 41, of 87 McGlothen Lane, Dunlap.

At 7:25 p.m., deputies were alerted that a red pickup truck had hit a silver sedan in the 1400 block of Highway 27 south. The same truck hit another vehicle around 600 Highway 27. The truck fled the scene of those crashes.

A deputy observed the truck had front end damage and was riding on only two tires. The vehicle would not stop and continued south on Highway 27 at speeds of 45-60 mph. The deputy said the vehicle was switching between all three lanes.

As the vehicle approached I-24, a deputy tried a P.I.T. maneuver. However, the red pickup sped on and struck a white Dodge Ram. It then began going westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-24. It struck a black Nissan Rogue head-on and that caused the Nissan to strike a semi-truck. 

Finally, two sheriff cars were able to pin the pickup against the median.

Ms. Hicks had to be pulled from the vehicle.

Authorities said no one was hurt in either the five civilian vehicles or the two patrol vehicles involved. Ms. Hicks was taken straight to jail.

She said she had consumed two 20-ounce bottles of alcohol.

The occupants of the Nissan Rogue said they were scared for their lives. The crash was so violent that their air bags deployed. 

The driver of the Dodge Ram said she was terrified because he had children in the vehicle. 

 

 


Police Blotter: Wife Leaves Drunk Husband At Hooter's; Thieves Steal Food From Serving Window At Honest Pint

Chattanooga Man Says Wife "Went Crazy"; Struck Him With Car

Georgia Has 45 More Coronavirus Deaths And 13,834 New Cases


The manager of Hooter’s at 5912 Brainerd Road said a man argued with him over the tab and wouldn't leave. Police gave the man, who was intoxicated, a ride home because his wife had left him there. ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man said his wife "went crazy" and struck him with a van. Rebecca Kennedy, 46, of 2419 Oak St., was charged with vehicular assault, aggravated assault and possession of a handgun ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 45 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,358. There are 13,834 new cases on Wednesday, as that ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Wife Leaves Drunk Husband At Hooter's; Thieves Steal Food From Serving Window At Honest Pint

The manager of Hooter’s at 5912 Brainerd Road said a man argued with him over the tab and wouldn't leave. Police gave the man, who was intoxicated, a ride home because his wife had left him there. * * * A man on Webb Oaks Drive told police his ex-girlfriend attempted to take out a loan using his information. He said they used to date, but they had been separated for six ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Man Says Wife "Went Crazy"; Struck Him With Car

A Chattanooga man said his wife "went crazy" and struck him with a van. Rebecca Kennedy, 46, of 2419 Oak St., was charged with vehicular assault, aggravated assault and possession of a handgun while under the influence. In the incident on Monday, officers said they found the husband with abrasions to his right knee and right side. He said his wife was angry "about something ... (click for more)

My Political Wish List For 2022

Happy New Year, Y’all. Please let 2022 be a better year for our country and local community, because I truly love these Appalachian hills and river town - or southern Appalachian periphery to be geographically correct. I am optimistic that 2022 will be a better time for local businesses that darn near lost it all - some did lose it all, and for the children of this community. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "An Absolute Disgrace"

With two more days remaining in what has been an unbelievably bloody year in the Windy City, it is now official: Murders in Chicago have hit a 25-year high and Keith Thornton, a heroic dispatcher, just made a viral video that lays the blame squarely in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s lap. “This lady is disgraceful!” Thornton’s quick thinking this summer saved the lives of two officers and ... (click for more)

UTC Set To Host Southern Scuffle

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is set to host the 2022 Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear, on Jan. 1-2. Billed as the top in-season collegiate wrestling tournament in the nation, the Southern Scuffle is held in the McKenzie Arena. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1 and competition will begin at 10 a.m. Day two competition will begin at 11 a.m. with McKenize ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Coach Burrows Wants To Continue UT Series Despite Lopsided Game

Chattanooga and Tennessee played a women’s basketball game Monday night for the first time since 2015. Mocs coach Katie Burrows hopes it’s not the last time for a while. “I would like to continue this, Tennessee and Chattanooga playing each other in some capacity,” she said after UT’s 91-41 victory. “I think it’s fun for the players and a nice quick buzz up the road and maybe ... (click for more)


