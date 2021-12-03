Police Blotter: Woman Getting A Ride Is Left On The Curb Without Her Belongings; Women Have Dispute Over Found Cash At Laundromat

A woman on Fourth Avenue told police she was given a ride from 1516 E 49th St. by an unknown male to 3424 Rossville Blvd. She said that once there, the male driver exited the car and told her his girlfriend, a white female, would be driving her to Bradley County. The woman had previously sustained injuries to both legs from a motor vehicle accident and is unable to walk without her crutches. She told the officer that the unknown female driver stopped at 2301 4th Ave. and asked the woman to exit the car to check the vehicle's lights. The woman told her she couldn’t walk, however the female persisted. The woman said she exited the car, holding on to it for support, to check the lights. While she was doing so, the female drove off. The woman is unsure why she drove off and told the officer she left her belongings in the vehicle. She said her crutches ($120), Samsung Galaxy 13 ($1,200), pink Michael Kors purse/bag containing miscellaneous belongings ($500), her pearl necklace ($2,000), diamond ring ($2,000), pink Nike Shoes ($130) and a Michael Kors belt ($60) were all in the car. The woman told the officer her friend would know the suspect's name. The woman believes the unknown female's name is Casey or Caylee. Police took the woman to East 49th Street, however, the friend was not home and could not be reached by phone. At the request of the woman, the officer gave her a ride to Jenkins Road where HCSO would help further transport her to Bradley County due to her inability to walk and lack of phone. Suspect information and charges are pending further investigation.

* * *

A woman on Jefferson Street said she noticed a white man in a long sleeve black shirt and pants, and white female taking bikes that she believes do not belong to them from underneath a pavilion across the street from her home. Police searched the area but did not locate anyone.

* * *

Police stopped a man riding a bicycle without proper lights on Central Avenue. Police confirmed through the info channel that the bicycle was not listed as stolen in NCIC.

* * *

Police responded to 8th Avenue on a report of a suspicious party. Once on scene police spoke with a man who told them his vehicle had broken down somewhere and he had walked to this location until it became too cold. The man requested to be taken somewhere warm. At this point the man denied EMS, rather asking for a place to stay for the evening. He was then transported to the Motel 6 on Williams Street where he booked a room for the evening. The man did not show any indicators that would lead police to believe he would not be okay by himself once warm.

* * *

A man was staying at the Residence Inn at 215 Chestnut St. when he told police his gray Raleigh bicycle was stolen from the gray bike rack (Kuat) on the back of his Toyota Prius while in the parking lot of the hotel. The lock was pulled out of the rack to remove the bicycle. The Residence Inn will check their cameras for footage of the incident and email to the officer if found.

* * *

Police responded to a broken-down vehicle at 1042 East 3rd St. in the westbound lane. The driver asked the officer to contact a tow company for his car. It was towed to the Nissan service station at 2100 Market St.

* * *

A man told police he was hanging out with some new friends in Cleveland and believes during this time he lost his Social Security card. The man does not believe it was stolen.

* * *

Police were called to Suck Creek Road where a woman had struck a deer with her car and did not want a report. She was concerned for the deer as it was suffering. When the officer arrived the deer had recently perished and the officer contacted a deer processor who is part of the Hunters for Hunger organization. They donate wild game meat to families in need. The officer transported the deer to Thrasher Pike to the processor where it was accepted to be donated.

* * *

A woman on Powers Court said their neighboring business owner called them and yelled at them about a truck being on their grass. The woman spoke with her and told her that they were going to talk to the driver about it and she got real hateful. The woman asked for police to call the business owner to tell her not to contact the business and if she had to, to call the general manager.

* * *



A woman on Mission Road called police and said she believes someone has gained access to the crawlspace on her residence. The officer observed the crawlspace door's lock to be rusted to the point that it was no longer working properly and no evidence of human presence underneath the house. She said that she is going to get security cameras and motion lights to prevent future activity.

* * *

A woman told police that while she was inside the Golden Mart at 5300 Brainerd Road, she believes someone gained entry to her unlocked car in the parking lot and stole her wallet. There were no witnesses, no video footage and no apparent evidence to process.

* * *

A woman on North Marks Avenue told police she has allowed her daughter to stay with her the past month, however, the daughter is now causing issues. The woman said she would like her daughter to leave the property in a few days. The officer spoke to the daughter who said they were in a verbal disorder over money and understands she has to be out of the house in a few days.

* * *

A man said his car was parked in the parking lot of the Baymont Inn at 7017 Shallowford Road with the keys inside. He said around 4 a.m. someone took his car. Police searched the area but could not locate a video of the incident. Police entered the vehicle as stolen through NCIC.

* * *

A man at Set in Stone at 1222 East Main St. said he noticed the Tennessee tag had been stolen off an Audi A3. He was told to make a police report to obtain a new tag. Police entered the license plate as stolen into NCIC.

* * *

A woman at East 11th Street said another woman kept coming over to her tent and asking could she have a cigarette and the woman told her she did not have any to spare. The second woman said the first woman had her watch and would like it back. The woman gave police the watch that belonged to the other woman and police returned it.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder between a husband and wife on West 13th Street Court. Police separated the couple and calmed them down. The husband is staying with the woman pending their divorce. They were arguing about several things including a television and the woman's relationship with a male friend. Police asked the husband to leave the house and he did. There were no signs of physical harm to the victim.

* * *

The Kohls manager at 5953 Highway 153 told police a white male come into the store and grabbed a bunch of clothes and shoes and bolted out the door. The estimated value for the merchandise is $300. Apparently, another customer saw him get into a white Jetta with a possible Tennessee tag.

* * *

While on patrol at 150 River St., a man walked up to an officer and said he had located a wallet with some keys. On scene, no search of the wallet was conducted due to seeing the ID from the front. Money, however, did appear to be inside. Due to the wallet or "money clip" being connected to car keys and what appeared to be house keys, the item was referred to park security for safe keeping. The wallet was diverted back to a woman who said she would give to a park ranger for safe keeping.

* * *

A woman on Noa Street was attempting to return to the location at which she claims residence. She was concerned this would cause issue with an ex-partner who was also attempting to claim the location as residence. Police also spoke with a man on scene who was the woman’s ex-partner. He was in the process of leaving as police arrived. Police saw the man leave and the woman changed the locks to the residence.

* * *

A woman called the police station and said she dropped $60 as she was getting into her car at the Fabric Care Coin Laundry at 3215 Rossville Blvd. She saw a white female pick the money up off the ground right next to her driver side door. The woman confronted the female and asked for her money back. The white female said she found it on the ground and it now belongs to her. The white female was last seen walking northbound on Rossville Boulevard. The female was located in the 2900 block of Rossville Boulevard and identified. Before police even spoke to her, she immediately said the money belonged to her and that the woman was not getting it back. She said she now owns the money because she found it in the laundromat parking lot. Police explained to her that she needed to return the money or she would be charged with theft. The woman gave back $49 because she spent approximately $10 at the store. The money was returned to the woman.