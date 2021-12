A new apartment complex has been planned on Mountain Creek Road.

The location of the 12.64-acre tract is 1145, 1149 and 1157 Mountain Creek Road.

ASA Engineering is handling the project.

The property is owned by Charles Hassler and Foster Prosser.

The site, which is near Runyan Drive, will include four three-story apartment buildings.

A rezoning request goes before the Planning Commission on Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. at the County Courthouse.