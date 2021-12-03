The Bend Development To Include Moving Sections Of The Riverwalk; Creating Canal

Developers of The Bend, the more than 120-acre property along the Tennessee River, will present to the Chattanooga City Council later this month about their plans to relocate the Riverwalk as well as overall details of the project. Chattanooga’s newest neighborhood will include a marina, entertainment district, green space and places to live and work.

“By rerouting the Riverwalk to the river’s edge and adding a system of canals and greenspace within The Bend, we’re reinvigorating a prime piece of the riverfront that has been shuttered for years,” said Jimmy White, owner of Urban Story Ventures, which is developing The Bend.

“Our goal is to bring the river to the city and the city to the river by activating the riverfront with entertainment, jobs and housing.”

To date, Mr. White and his team have brought $180 million of investment to The Bend and created 750 jobs. Their latest acquisition from ADM is a section of the riverfront that enables the developers to shift the Riverwalk from its current path through manufacturing areas to right along the river.

At the City Council meeting on Dec. 14, the developers said they "will seek to apply existing zoning of The Bend to the new section, so the area is cohesive."

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission has recommended approval of rezoning that parcel.

The City Council meeting is also an opportunity for the developers to share their vision, it was stated.

The plan includes creating a frontage street to access the marina, parks and green space as well as shops, restaurants and other businesses along the Riverwalk. The 240-slip marina will have public and private access, and a canal district inland will create a San Antonio or Amsterdam-like experience.

The destination will attract Chattanooga visitors as well as residents to enjoy the amenities, including the entertainment district and a 5,500-person indoor/outdoor music venue. The Bend will include a mix of single-family townhomes, mid-rise condos and apartments with about 700-800 units going up in various phases of the project. Buildings will be constructed to provide a view of the river from nearly every rooftop.

Phase 1 of The Bend started in 2020, and the developers plan to begin Phase 2 in 2022, which will include construction of new buildings and streets. About 25 percent of the acreage will be used for green spaces, including pet-friendly areas. In addition, Main Street will be extended through to the river, with work starting in the Spring of 2022.

For more information and future updates, visit TheBendChattanooga.com.