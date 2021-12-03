 Friday, December 3, 2021 69.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Crews To Perform Maintenance Activities On Interstate 24; Work To Require Temporary Lane Closure On Sunday

Friday, December 3, 2021

On Sunday, from 6 a.m. to no later than 2 p.m., the Tennessee Department of Transportation will close the far-right lane of I-24 East between mile marker 181 and mile marker 183 allowing crews to remove vegetation from retaining walls along this section of interstate in Chattanooga.

The work is necessary during daylight hours in order to provide safe working conditions for maintenance crews.

Traffic control measures will be in place.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to reduce their speed and proceed with caution when approaching the work zone. Expect delays and consider an alternate route during this time. 

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s otherTwitter pages.


December 4, 2021

10 Sets Of Chattanooga In Old Photos And Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga To Be Given Away In Contest

December 3, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Getting A Ride Is Left On The Curb Without Her Belongings; Women Have Dispute Over Found Cash At Laundromat

December 3, 2021

Bradley County Man Gets 80 Months In Federal Prison In Meth Case


You can win a set of two of the books in the four-volume Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. There will be ... (click for more)

A woman on Fourth Avenue told police she was given a ride from 1516 E 49th St. by an unknown male to 3424 Rossville Blvd. She said that once there, the male driver exited the car and told her ... (click for more)

A Bradley County man has been sentenced to serve 80 months in federal prison after he was found with a large amount of meth. Guy Sims appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. On Nov. 24, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

10 Sets Of Chattanooga In Old Photos And Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga To Be Given Away In Contest

You can win a set of two of the books in the four-volume Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. There will be 10 winners of Chattanooga in Old Photos and Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga. To enter, just email news@chattanoogan.com with note: Books Contest. Chattanooga in Old Photos includes ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Getting A Ride Is Left On The Curb Without Her Belongings; Women Have Dispute Over Found Cash At Laundromat

A woman on Fourth Avenue told police she was given a ride from 1516 E 49th St. by an unknown male to 3424 Rossville Blvd. She said that once there, the male driver exited the car and told her his girlfriend, a white female, would be driving her to Bradley County. The woman had previously sustained injuries to both legs from a motor vehicle accident and is unable to walk without ... (click for more)

Opinion

In Praise Of EV - And Response (2)

Roy, sometimes I think I envy your uncanny ability to compartmentalize, draw bright lines and to simply conclude that thing one is good and thing two is bad. No electric vehicle for you. In Roy’s universe: Batteries are bad. Gasoline is good. My 30+ years of practicing environmental law and addressing legacy environmental impacts have proved otherwise. As the Eagles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Who Was Bobby Hoppe?

Three separate times this week I’ve been asked by younger people, “Who was Bobby Hoppe?” Answer: Probably the best football player in the history of Chattanooga. Another: “Did you ever meet Bobby Hoppe?” I sure did … many times, Bobby was really nice to me. Another: “Did Bobby actually murder some guy when he was playing at Auburn?” Yes, and it is quite a story. AN ESPN documentary ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Names Rod Underwood As New Head Coach

A new era begins for the boys in blue. Chattanooga Football Club is proud to announce that Rod Underwood will be the next Sporting Director and Head Coach for the men’s first team. Underwood is a seasoned coaching veteran, managing at every level of American soccer as well as professional clubs in Sierra Leone and Jamaica. The Atlanta native is looking forward to hitting the ground ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Reinventing Themselves

The Tennessee Vols bounced back from a sputtering start in their previous game and routed Presbyterian on Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. One night later, the Tennessee Lady Vols showed more scoring depth in beating Tennessee Tech. Both teams made progress, which arguably is as important now as results. This portion of a basketball season is crucial for sorting ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors