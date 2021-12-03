Crews To Perform Maintenance Activities On Interstate 24; Work To Require Temporary Lane Closure On Sunday

On Sunday, from 6 a.m. to no later than 2 p.m., the Tennessee Department of Transportation will close the far-right lane of I-24 East between mile marker 181 and mile marker 183 allowing crews to remove vegetation from retaining walls along this section of interstate in Chattanooga.

The work is necessary during daylight hours in order to provide safe working conditions for maintenance crews. Traffic control measures will be in place.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to reduce their speed and proceed with caution when approaching the work zone. Expect delays and consider an alternate route during this time.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s otherTwitter pages.