Police Blotter: Caller Wants "Gypsies" Removed From Front Of Walmart; Naked Woman At Lee Highway Motel Would Rather Not Exit Room

Thursday, December 30, 2021

A caller, who requested to remain anonymous, told police that a group of "gypsies" were
outside of Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road, with cardboard signs, begging for money. Officers informed the caller that they were unable to have the group removed from Walmart without the property owner's request, due to it being private property.

* * *

A man at an apartment on North Germantown Road told police that a woman took his phone and she would not return it. Police made contact with the woman and retrieved the man's phone. Police returned the phone to him.

* * *

Two females were reported arguing in the parking lot at City View Apartments, 2709 Citico Ave. Police spoke with a woman who said she was in a fuss with another woman, who was not on scene anymore. The woman said she had to get to work and could not wait for police to locate the other woman, so she also left.

* * *

A man reported a metal object in the road at 4501 Amnicola Hwy. Police found a large piece of metal in the right hand lane of Amnicola Highway, just before Chattanooga State. The officer was not able to identify the piece of metal, but was able to clear the roadway. After doing so, the officer spoke with the man who reported the object and he said he was driving on Amnicola Highway and hit the large metal object in the roadway, causing damage to his front tire and front bumper. Police did observe damage to the man's front tire and bumper. The man called for roadside assistance to assist him with his flat tire. Police notified Public Works to retrieve the metal item.

* * *

A woman on Lindsay Street told police a window to her apartment had been damaged. She showed police the broken window, which was a double pane window with both panes broken and glass was sprayed into the middle off the room. Police and the woman's boyfriend looked through the living room for any object that could have broken the window, but nothing new was in the room, according to the woman. Police checked outside at the foot of the window, but did not observe anything that could have broken the window. There is no suspect information.

* * *

The store clerk at the Speedway, 3956 Brainerd Road, told police there was an older white male wearing a purple coat and black shorts who came inside the store, got a case of beer, attempted to walk out of the store with the case of beer, but left the case of beer on the floor without passing the point of sale when he heard the clerk on the phone with the police. The man left the area before police arrived.

* * *

A disorder was reported at an apartment on Shallowford Road. A woman told police she was in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, but nothing was physical. Police spoke to the boyfriend, who did not provide a name, but made similar statements as the woman. Neither of them looked like they had been in a physical altercation. Police thanked them for their time and left the scene.

* * *

A man told police that he and his wife drove separately to the Chattanooga Convention Center for
an event. He said he found a parking spot, but his wife was unable to find one. He said as he exited his 2017 Jaguar and paid the parking meter, he unfortunately forgot to lock his vehicle's door and he jumped into the vehicle with his wife in order to assist her with parking. When he returned to his vehicle and entered it, he noticed his computer bag (which housed his Microsoft Pro 7 and other electronics) had been stolen, and also his leather jacket. The items reported as stolen were: Microsoft Surface Pro7 - $1,800; San Disk 32 GB thumb drive - $15; unknown 2 TB - $85; leather jacket - $300. The man did not have the serial numbers to his electronics, but he will call back in if he is able to obtain them. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at the Dollar Tree, 4758 Highway 58. An employee told police that they had an unknown black female enter the store and take miscellaneous makeup items and place them in her purse before exiting. The employee described the woman as approximately in her 50s. The woman left on foot. The employee will call back with any further information.

* * *

A woman asked police to assist her at the Hamilton Inn after her boyfriend had put her out. Police met her and she said she wanted to gather her belongings out of the room, but decided to wait until another day.

* * *

A disorder was reported in a room at America's Best Value Inn, 7638 Lee Hwy. Police spoke with a female residing in the room through the door. The woman said she had been sleeping and she was naked. Police requested she throw a blanket on and step out so they could ensure everything was fine. The woman said she would not step outside. Police thanked her for her time. Police spoke to a motel employee who provided them with a man's information as the renter of the room. Police asked the employee if a vehicle had been registered by the renter, which the employee said "no." Police thanked the employee for her time and left the scene.


